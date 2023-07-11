The Big Blue Barbeque team from Hamburg are learning as they go but are ready to face their competition at the second annual Shenandoah Shendig BBQ Championship July 21-22 at the Elks Lodge in Shenandoah.

“Mace Hensen reached out to ((Hamburg Superintendent Mike Wells) to see if we would be interested in putting a team together, so I talked to the kids. They said ‘it sounds like fun! Let’s do it!’ So we dove right in," said Amber Graham, culinary instructor for the Hamburg Community School District.

Hensen co-chairs the event with Stacy Truex and both serve on the board of the Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah, the group that brought ShenDig to town.

Hensen said he was happy to learn of the culinary arts programs in the area and invited both to participate. Team Bucknuts, from Clarinda, winner of the recent competition at the Eagles and The Smokin Lefty’s of Omaha, last year’s ShenDig Grand Champion have been paired with the high school teams as mentors.

Big Blue Barbeque is made up of five students and two adults. Team members Keith Thompson, Hilda Thompson and Kaydence Kimpston are sophomores at Hamburg, and Cooper Christo will be a junior.

“My right hand lady is Mary Matheson, and she has been a big help,” Graham said.

Matheson is a paraprofessional at the school.

The team had the opportunity for a hands-on rehearsal of what the day may look like for them.

“We actually did a practice round," Graham said. "Mace works for a company in Omaha, and in May, the company got us ribs, pulled pork and brisket. We spent the day before getting everything ready and took it up to their open house. We had the smokers going in the parking lot and also served it. It was a big hit. I thought we did pretty good on our practice run!”

Graham said they are hoping to get together in the next two weeks for another practice day.

“We are still working on recipes," Graham said. "We have a dry rub; we found some recipes and then combined a couple of them. It’s delicious. We tried it awhile back on the smoked meat, and we’ll also mop it while it’s on the smoker.”

She said her students prefer a sweet and spicy flavor but Keith said he is all about a basic barbecue rub.

The team’s biggest challenge is figuring out the timing of all the meats.

“The first brisket we did took us forever," Keith said. "It took much longer than we thought it was going to take. I was there until wee hours of the morning waiting for it to get up to the temp we wanted it at. It’s been a learning experience for all of us. Of course, we didn’t expect it to go perfectly the first time. It turned out great, it just took a little longer than we had planned.”

Keith said one of the challenges might be their ages.

“We are younger than most everybody at the competition, and we don’t have that much experience,” he said.

Graham said that although they are young, everyone is learning each time they practice and can only get better with time.

There is definitely a positive part of competing in the event, according to Keith.

“My favorite part about doing a barbecue challenge is being a part of the cooking," Keith said. "I also get to spend time with other people doing something I can do for the rest of my life.”

The most enjoyable part of the venture for Graham is experiencing the handiwork with her students and working along with them.

“They have put in so much effort and it is so fun to see," she said. "They are so proud when they get something done, and it turns out great. It is really rewarding when they get rave reviews from people eating their final product. That’s definitely the best part.”

After the meeting at 5 p.m. on July 21 for the leaders of each team, Graham and her Big Blue Barbeque team will make their final plans, fire up their smokers and give the field of over 30 competitors from at least seven different states their best effort yet.