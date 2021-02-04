Big Prizes in Shenandoah Chocolate Walk Drawing Feb. 8-11

Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association retailers and restaurants will host the tenth annual Chocolate Walk and Drawing Feb. 8-11 during regular store hours. Feb. 11 is the designated day to enjoy sampling all types of chocolate in businesses.
Customers can shop in 21 participating businesses and register to win $500 in Chamber Gift Certificates (divided in $300, $100, and $100 prizes), a stay in the whirlpool suite at Shenandoah Inn & Suites Hotel, merchandise, or store and restaurant gift certificates.
Shenandoah Chamber & Industry Association Marketing Director Shelly Warner said, “There will be lots of prizes and lots of winners announced February twelfth via our Shop Shenandoah Facebook page and winners will be called by phone.” Prizes can be picked up at the SCIA office at 619 W. Sheridan Avenue.
Customers can indulge in a variety of chocolate as they shop winter sales and Valentine gifts at participating businesses. Masks and social distancing are encouraged
CHOCOLATE
Continued from page 1A
for everyone’s health and safety.
“It’s important for customers to see what’s new in our retail stores. Many stores have added merchandise, expanded selection and physical space to carry items that were sold in a couple of stores fronts that are being converted to other types of businesses. The sort of merchandise customers are accustomed to buying in Shenandoah can still be purchased and more,” said Warner.
A few examples are greeting cards now at Kriegler Office Equipment and Shenandoah Floral. Shenandoah Floral has also added wedding registry for dishes and accessories and tux rentals. County Line Design will also carry tux rentals, does logo embroidery, and trophy and medal engraving.
The 2021 Chocolate Walk drawing participants are Brown’s Shoe Fit, The Depot Restaurant, Hansen Jewelers, Paper Trail, Shenandoah Floral, Sheridan Decorating, County Line Design, Orscheln Farm & Home Supply, El Porton Mexican Grill, Angel Care Home Health, Shenandoah Inn & Suites Hotel, Kriegler Office Equipment, Hineline Home Furnishings, Sheri’s Restaurant, Little Waite Lanes, Cellular Advantage, Shenandoah’s Best Hardware & Cabinets by Stac Designs, Kat’s Koolerz & Coffee, Lu & Al’s Café, The Sanctuary Restaurant, and Armanini Style.