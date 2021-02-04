Big Prizes in Shenandoah Chocolate Walk Drawing Feb. 8-11

Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association retailers and restaurants will host the tenth annual Chocolate Walk and Drawing Feb. 8-11 during regular store hours. Feb. 11 is the designated day to enjoy sampling all types of chocolate in businesses.

Customers can shop in 21 participating businesses and register to win $500 in Chamber Gift Certificates (divided in $300, $100, and $100 prizes), a stay in the whirlpool suite at Shenandoah Inn & Suites Hotel, merchandise, or store and restaurant gift certificates.

Shenandoah Chamber & Industry Association Marketing Director Shelly Warner said, “There will be lots of prizes and lots of winners announced February twelfth via our Shop Shenandoah Facebook page and winners will be called by phone.” Prizes can be picked up at the SCIA office at 619 W. Sheridan Avenue.

Customers can indulge in a variety of chocolate as they shop winter sales and Valentine gifts at participating businesses. Masks and social distancing are encouraged

for everyone’s health and safety.