Big projects within Shenandoah School District stem from COVID-19 pandemic

In looking for progress, look no further than your local schools. Be sure to take notice; there is a lot happening in Southwest Iowa.

In Shenandoah, Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson talked about three areas of progress within the district. Although most of the big projects came out of responses to COVID-19, they are here to stay and her hope is they will continue to grow.

IGNITE is a program that came about due to the onset of remote learning.

“It started at the beginning of remote learning because we had been shut down and there was a high level of stress from students and staff,” Nelson said. “And while we were trying to put together quality resources, it just wasn’t enough. When we realized that some parents weren’t ready to send their kids back to school, the increasing group of families who homeschool their children, we felt we really need to build something to support those students.”

The IGNITE Online & Personalized Learning Program available to all K-12 students is a robust student-centered model of instruction that allows students to maximize their learning options through flexible scheduling.

“We hired a remote learning coordinator and content specialists,” Nelson added. “There is a live person to offer support for students when they need extra help. We had to submit a formal application for accreditation and became fully accredited by the state.”

Because of the ability to be more flexible with the schedule, Nelson said they started focusing on hybrid students. Those are students who want to focus efforts on computer technical education (CTE) or other areas of the curriculum.

“Typically the road block is that students run out of options because of required core classes, so we’ve allowed our students to take their core classes online,” she said. “It provides the best of both worlds. Now there is high quality instruction online and hands-on instruction in person if they so choose.”

There are 58 students who have taken this avenue, and nine who have finished and will be graduating.

IGNITE is open to any resident student in the Shenandoah district and also open to anyone in the state who wants to attend but those outside of the district would have to complete the open enrollment process by March 1 of each year.

“It opened up the door to do education their way rather than only the traditional way,” Nelson said.

Denise Green, the district’s 6-12 remote learning coordinator, said that the first part of her job is to meet with students and their parents to explain the online program and select classes.

“I help create a personalized learning plan for every student’s needs and interests,” she said. “I watch students’ progress daily to make sure they are keeping up with the pace and assignments. If students need to contact a teacher for help with an assignment I help them make that contact.”

Green said it’s all about flexibility.

“For example, we currently have families enrolled in IGNITE that have parents that travel for their jobs,” she said. “IGNITE allows them to travel with their families. In high school, especially students are starting to explore careers, an online program provides a more flexible schedule for the opportunities such as internships or apprenticeships. Parents that choose to homeschool their students can have free access to a state of Iowa approved curriculum, and can also get support from a teacher if needed.”

She added that online learning is just one avenue students can take to personalize their learning to fit their needs and interests.

“Education should not be a one size fits all,” Green said.

IGNITE has also helped the district move forward with a new CTE housing project. “There isn’t enough time in a traditional classroom schedule to do large projects,” Nelson said, “and through IGNITE we were able to accommodate time in students’ schedules in order for them to take part in the project.”

The housing project is brand new and just getting off the ground. Students in a construction trades class will work to renovate a house purchased from the city for $1. Under the direction of the industrial arts teacher, Jay Sweet; agriculture and multi-occupation careers teacher, Sarah F. Martin; and Green, there are 10 students who will be involved with the year-long project.

Nelson believes it is going to take our CTE program to the next level and discussed the approach to the process.

“I really like the team approach with the staff but we also have an advisory committee with real professionals in the construction field. It contributes to the school, the city, the whole community,” she said.

Green and Nelson went to visit Woodbine’s new CTE Career Center and program last fall. They observed a lot of STEM and work-based projects students of all ages were doing.

“Their construction class partners with IWCC and they have built new and remodeled houses for a few years now,” Green said. “We learned a lot about their project and the process and knew that Shenandoah could do the house project as well.”

With the experience that Sweet has both in teaching and owning his own construction business in the past, Martin and Green’s experience with CTE curriculum along with the administration, board and community support, they knew this project could happen.

“My role was to help organize and get the people in the room that we needed for this project to happen,” Green said. “In January we had an advisory committee meeting which consisted of local business partners that are willing to share their expertise and knowledge with our students and also see this project through with us. We have other classes and teachers that would like to get involved in working with the housing project. I will work with them to organize timelines and their projects. For example, our middle school family and consumer science class would like to do an interior design project using the house as a real-world experience. As the online coordinator I can also help students with a flexible course schedule so they can work on CTE work based projects.”

The staff and students have already done a lot of the planning and created a timeline so they would be fully prepared to go on site when it was all approved. With the Shenandoah City Council’s approval at the public hearing on Feb. 8, Nelson said that Sweet had his class ready to go to work on Feb. 9.

Another positive to arise from the pandemic is a new program called Phonics-95. Due to the significant learning gap and concern about literacy levels due to time lost at the start of the pandemic, the district started implementing a change in their curriculum.

Nelson is optimistic about the addition to the curriculum. “We are having a lot of success with Phonics-95. It’s whole class instruction but it can be individual, too. It has been powerful to see the improvements in literacy, K-2.”

Teresa Hughes, an instructional coach in the elementary school, said that last spring after reviewing data, the staff noticed the need for improvement in foundational reading skills.

“Mr. Jordan Newberg (Elementary & Middle School Assistant Principal) and I met with our AEA literacy consultants to compare some research-based reading curricula,” Hughes said. “We chose to implement the 95 Phonics Core Program this school year in kindergarten through second grade.”

The 95 Phonics Core Program is a program that provides systematic and explicit word study and spelling for whole-class instruction. It is designed to accommodate both in-person and remote learning.

“It helps to address and prevent reading gaps in hopes to reduce the number of students needing intervention in reading,” Hughes said. “We are looking to extend the program to include third grade next year, along with adding an additional component called Vocabulary Surge in the fourth and fifth grades.”

The staff has already observed improvements in what students are able to do as opposed to last year at this time. Hughes noted that the fall to winter assessment data has also shown improvements and is happy with the work the staff has been doing.

“The teachers have done an outstanding job adjusting to this new curriculum,” she said. “Through conversations around data and observations, we will continue to reflect and adjust our instruction to better suit the needs of our students.”