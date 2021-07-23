Births in Iowa drop to lowest level in over 100 years

The pandemic, which hit Iowa in March 2020, caused illnesses associated with the coronavirus to make COVID-19 the third-leading cause of death last year at 4,299, trailing only heart-related problems (7,441) and cancer illnesses (6,268) in a year that saw overall deaths to spike to 35,953 — topping 2019’s previous record by nearly 5,100.

Also, Iowa reported a record number of suicides with 549 in 2020, up from 487 the previous year — a development Stewart said was not surprising with so-called “deaths of despair” due to alcohol and drugs on the rise among adults and adolescents who could have only limited interaction with their peers as stress rose in the pandemic.

Despite that, Iowa’s overall population estimated at 3,163,561 last year grew by nearly 8,500, according to health agency preliminary data.

“At lot of that has to do with our international migration numbers being higher than we have seen over the past couple of decades. That has helped to offset any decreases in the birthrate,” said Gary Krob, who tracks U.S. census data as coordinator of the state library’s State Data Center. “The state of Iowa is not unique in this situation.”