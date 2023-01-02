Blackburn and Sheldon sworn in as Fremont County Supervisors

The Fremont County Board of Supervisors will have both a new face and a familiar face on the board starting January 2023. Newcomer Clint Blackburn and incumbent Dustin Sheldon were sworn in as supervisors on Friday, Dec. 30. Each will sit on the board for a four-year term.

Blackburn was born and raised in Tabor, is a graduate of Fremont-Mills High School and has worked as an electrician in Fremont County for more than two decades. He said he is ready for his first term as a supervisor and said he ran because he thought he could add some value to the board.

“I am easy to talk to and can have articulate conversations," Blacburn said. "I am not afraid to ask the tough questions to help make decisions on issues. I can bring a common sense, business approach to the board and communicate with people.”

Blackburn said he didn’t come in with a plan or an agenda.

“There are always going to be questionable issues, and there is always room for improvement for anything," he said. "My word is always efficiency. If there is a way I can add value to make something run more efficiently, that’s where I’ll come in. I haven’t been to the meetings so I don’t know all the issues. I do know the windmills have been a big one and the decision was made before I got in here so I assume that will continue to go on. The roads are always a hot topic for the public.”

Blackburn said that he’s known Chris Clark and Sheldon for quite a while and feels they will work well together.

Sheldon is starting his second stint as a supervisor and said that his first four years have been very trying.

“Not too long after I took office, we had the flood of 2019 and that kind of changed everybody’s plan of what we had going on," he said. "It kind of wiped out premade plans because we had to move things around to get our county recovered. The whole western third of our county was devastated. There were many homes and lives affected. What it did for the county, financially, was very hard. We were still trying to recover from the 2011 flood and were getting to where we wanted to be, just not quite there when the next flood hit.”

Sheldon believes that the county is still in the recovery process but making very good progress.

“I think we’re close to where we want to be fiscally," he said. "Although there are still a few roads and bridges we want to get done, we are still waiting on federal programs to come through. We’ve made huge strides, and getting the road system back up to where it needs to be is a priority for our five-year plan."

Another challenge the board faced shortly after the flood was the spread of the coronavirus.

“The pandemic slowed down the speed of being able to get things done," Sheldon said. "We were making headway and then the availability of material and the availability of workers slowed it down. We’ve had some things to work through. By the time everything gets through the proper channels, state and federal regulations, paper work, etc. it takes some time. Sometimes it’s a waiting game to hear what we do or do not get. I understand people's frustrations with things not getting done but sometimes our hands are tied.”

Sheldon said he is pleased with the board’s accomplishments.

“We’re working on the salaries of our law enforcement," he said. "I think we’ve been lacking in that. We are also working on retention in that office to prevent the turnover we’ve had. Also, we are trying not to raise the property taxes and I believe we have been able to keep that at an accountable level. I’m pretty happy with that.”

He added that another achievement since the flood has been getting the county’s commerce back up and running.

“Getting our businesses back in the area has been an important task," Sheldon said. "We also lost businesses at the Highway 2 corridor so we’ve been working with the levee districts, Corps of Engineers and FEMA to get our levee systems back in at a better level and safer level of protection prior to the flood.”

Future projects the board will be dealing with are the controversial wind turbines and pipelines.

“The wind turbines have been very controversial. Invenergy applied for a construction permit like they are required to do, and we put the ordinance together with our council," Sheldon said. "We did everything we needed to do as far as hearings, etc., and have put in the proper clauses to protect residents. There lot of the misnomers surrounding the topic. Fremont County doesn’t have a vested interest in the turbines; we have no financial obligation or liability in this whatsoever. Invenergy does, and then it’s for each individual landowner to decide. We just set the guidelines they have to go by. That's the board's job.”

Sheldon said there is a lot of information that people don’t know about the pipelines as well.

“I would like people to be more informed about the route, the rules and regulations and the concerns about the pipeline,” he said. “We did send a letter to Iowa Utilities Board that we were in complete opposition for them to use eminent domain for land acquisition. We still hold that position. I’m a believer that the government cannot tell you what you can and cannot do with your land, same thing as it relates to the wind turbines.”

Making Fremont County attractive for individuals and families is an essential goal according to Sheldon.

“I think it’s important that as a board we keep being proactive in the county rather than reactive,” Sheldon said. “Our big priority is to continue to take care of the needs in Fremont County and do what is necessary to attract families and encourage our graduates to want to come back here after college, raise a family, work and live.”