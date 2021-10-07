Blain Petersen announces candidacy for Essex mayor

His vision for Essex in the next 10 to 20 years is to have more businesses in the area to keep families in town. A top goal is still having the preK-12 school in town. If Peterson received a $1 million grant to use for the city any way he wanted, he would improve the streets and sewer systems.

“I would also put up some general buildings in the business district so we would have buildings for new businesses to start up, as well as build more homes in the city,” he said.

The greatest strength Petersen will bring to Essex as mayor, he said, is his positive thinking.

“I am also direct, honest and straightforward. I am not someone to beat around the bush on things,” he said. “I am (excited) to work with the citizens of Essex and listen to their concerns.”

Although Petersen does not yet know what challenges he will face as mayor, he is confident he will work diligently to make positive changes and listen to citizens’ and city council members’ concerns. He included ways he plans to involve residents in the decision-making process. “I plan to send out a survey to see what concerns or questions citizens may have. And I will take phone calls from citizens and have face-to-face conversations.”

He feels that besides working closely with the city council and clerk, his role as mayor will be to listen to the citizens, business owners and school administrators to see how they can all work together to make Essex a better place to live. He concluded with, “As mayor, I would like to keep the community and school growing and prospering.”