Board approves the next step in providing internet accessibility

A key piece to the Shenandoah School District’s Return to Learn plan is having appropriate devices and internet access for all students and staff outside classroom settings.
During the Shenandoah Community School District Board meeting via ZOOM July 13, the board approved a proposal from SWIFT Services for internet access points and switches to provide “hot spots” for online learning.
“Part of the equity component of the Return to Learn Plan was that we really look at internet accessibility in and outside of the school environment,” said Nelson. “The greatest thing it will do for us is provide greater access and equitable access for our students who perhaps are low income or don’t have access within their home environment or adequate access to work and learn from home.”
Tom Steinholfson, SWIFT Services Co-Manager, said SWIFT is proposing being the transporter of a broadband signal to six locations determined by the school district in Shenandoah city limits. He said SWIFT would take 300 meg of internet bandwidth and make that available to be shared amongst those six connection points throughout the community.
“All we are at this time is helping facilitate, making sure we can bring a broadband signal, 300 meg, and let the school choose where those locations are,” said Steinholfson. “They’ll be fiber-optically connected. The school will purchase equipment. They’ll put out a good, strong wifi signal, and the students will bring their district-owned device. That signal would have the same wifi SSIB and password, and those students would be able to connect.”
Nelson said the “hot spots” are for educational purposes only and it would not give everyone in town access. She said the student’s devices would have password access to the network.
“It would be like being at school in their environment there,” said Nelson. “There are some protections. We do have to follow CIPA—which is the Child Internet Protection Act, and we will continue to provide all of those safety nets.”
Nelson said an estimate for SWIFT’s services to provide additional switches and access points is $15,000.
The board also approved technology hardware purchase of 220 Lenovo Chromebook tablets, licenses and protective cases for $56,975.60 and 360 RTI computer bags for $6,840.
Funding from the district’s CARES Act will cover the services of SWIFT and tablets.
In other business the board:
- Approved the consent agenda by a 4-to-1 vote. Board member Jeff Hiser cast the opposed vote.
- Approved contracts for: Keegan Nelson as assistant speech coach at a salary of $2,256; Kerra Ratliff as middle school softball coach at a salary of $2,632; Kiley Ryan as wrestling cheer sponsor at a salary of $1,880; and Madison Beeck as assistant girls basketball coach at a salary of $3,572 pending licensing requirements are met.
- Approved the resignations for: Ashley Pease as a bus driver, Kimberly Rausch in food service and Raymond Moreland as transportation dispatcher.
- Approved fundraising requests and bundled back to school supplies. Proceeds to be used for items designated out of the elementary principal fund
- Approved the Student/Parent Handbook by a 4-to-1 vote. Board member Kathy Langley cast the opposed vote.
- Approved the PK Handbook.
- Approved the Milk Bid with DFA (low bid) by a 4-to-1 vote. Board member Jeff Hiser cast the opposed vote.
- Approved Bread Bid with Bimbo Bakeries.
- Approved the purchase of a Chariot Stand-on Vacuum Sweeper from HD Home Institutional for $9,110.
- Approved Fire Sprinkler Repair Quote.
- Approved Wellness Services Agreement with Shenandoah Medical Center by a 4-to-1 vote. Board member Adam Van Der Vliet abstained.
