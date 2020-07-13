Body identified in Page County river incident

Page County authorities have released the identity of a 53-year-old man that was found unresponsive after five hours of leisurely floating on the East Nishnabotna River July 9 as David Wayne Long of Shenandoah.
Search efforts took nearly two hours to locate the deceased man and the 44-year-old woman who had been floating with him since Wednesday at 8 p.m., according to the Page County Sheriff's Department.
After the call was made to local dispatchers, it was determined the couple were on the river between the bridges on 110th Street and D Avenue north of Essex.
Upon arrival at 3 a.m., the man was pronounced dead.
According to the press release, the body has been sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny for an autopsy. The incident remains under investigation, pending the results of the autopsy.
