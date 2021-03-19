BPA students work on annual service project

The Business Professionals of America program at the Shenandoah High School emphasizes leadership development, professionalism, community service, public relations, and other life skills.

Each year, students in BPA select a service project. BPA Sponsor and Business Instructor Liz Skillern said past projects had included Special Olympics, Blue Jeans Go Green, Cards, and gifts for local nursing homes and the Red Cross. This year, the BPA students chose to do things differently and collected donations in December to buy popcorn and popcorn seasoning for each staff member in the school district as a gift.

“We gift-wrapped each one, and the students delivered them before Christmas,” said Skillern. “We wanted to let them know how much we appreciate the struggles they’ve gone through the past year. We were able to gift all 188 staff members.”

Skillern said the BPA students were then challenged to provide a gift for local nurses and essential workers. She said there are 102 nurses at the Shenandoah Medical Center, and the BPA program gifted each one a pizza crust mix and pizza pan.

“We thanked them for being an important ‘pizza’ our community,” said Skillern.

Skillern said generous donations from the community supported both projects.