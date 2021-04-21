Brantner announces candidacy for Shenandoah mayor

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Brantner would like to help educate people on how to become involved in the community and then encourage them to be proactive in making changes.

“That’s what's going to keep our town going and keep our town growing,” said Brantner.

Brantner considers the Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association to be a vital part of Shenandoah. He said the organization is specifically structured to take the appropriate steps in improving the community and feels a lot of the projects SCIA is involved with goes unnoticed.

Bringing a fresh outlook and new ideas to the community is something Brantner feels he could do effectively. He said implementing more technology would be at the top of his list so that community information and ordinances would be easily accessible to the public.

“So let's try to figure out how to better communicate to the citizens, and then, in turn, I think the citizens will communicate more effectively and better with us,” said Brantner.

Brantner said he has always enjoyed the challenge of trying to solve problems and has always tried to step up and be involved in the community.