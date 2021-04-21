Brantner announces candidacy for Shenandoah mayor

Shenandoah City Councilman Jon Eric Brantner, who represents Ward 2, called for everyone to “get involved” as he announced his candidacy for mayor of Shenandoah in the upcoming November city election.
“It’s so important,” said Brantner. “Make your voices heard.”
In his second year serving on the Shenandoah City Council, Brantner said he has gained a vast amount of experience over the past two years. While he has been able to make small changes while on the council, he said the position of mayor would open up additional opportunities for him to make changes in the community.
Brantner said he didn’t run for the City Council to change things for himself. He ran to have the opportunity to make changes for the citizens of Shenandoah and said he is running for mayor for those same reasons.
“I’m going into it to be a representative and a voice of the people,” said Brantner. “I consider myself to be a very down-to-earth, open, and empathetic person, and I try to talk to people as much as I possibly can.”
Brantner encouraged anyone that has a concern to reach out and have a conversation with him.
“I want to increase that openness of communication between the city to the people and the people back to the city,” said Branter.
Brantner would like to help educate people on how to become involved in the community and then encourage them to be proactive in making changes.
“That’s what's going to keep our town going and keep our town growing,” said Brantner.
Brantner considers the Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association to be a vital part of Shenandoah. He said the organization is specifically structured to take the appropriate steps in improving the community and feels a lot of the projects SCIA is involved with goes unnoticed.
Bringing a fresh outlook and new ideas to the community is something Brantner feels he could do effectively. He said implementing more technology would be at the top of his list so that community information and ordinances would be easily accessible to the public.
“So let's try to figure out how to better communicate to the citizens, and then, in turn, I think the citizens will communicate more effectively and better with us,” said Brantner.
Brantner said he has always enjoyed the challenge of trying to solve problems and has always tried to step up and be involved in the community.
“I like feeling like I made a difference, even if it is a small mark,” said Brantner. “This has been my home, and I love this town, and I love all the people in it. I like making a difference and trying to make things better.”
Brantner was raised in Shenandoah and has been the information technology director for Earl May Seed and Nursery in Shenandoah for the past 15 years. As part of the City Council, he has served as a liaison to The Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah, the Shenandoah Public Library and SCIA. He also serves on the Executive Board for the Shenandoah Rotary Club. Brantner is also a member of the Elks Lodge organization and the Eagles Club in which he has served as trustee, secretary, treasurer, bar trustee and kitchen trustee.