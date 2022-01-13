Bri Sorensen named city attorney for Sidney

The Sidney City Council had a busy agenda in front of them on January 10. Mayor Ken Brown appointed council member Anne Travis as mayor pro tem to act on his behalf when he is absent. Brown also appointed Lisa Cowles as city clerk for the seventh year, James Olmstead and Steve Perry as city engineers for the 38th year, and a new attorney for the city, Bri Sorensen.

There were several resolutions that required action, and the council approved the following with little discussion:

•Resolution 2022-02, a resolution authorizing the city clerk, Lisa Cowles, to pay all regular and necessary expenses approved by the council

•Resolution 2022-03, a resolution approving reimbursement of mileage for use of private vehicle for authorized travel

•Resolution 2022-04, a resolution approving Arbor Bank in Sidney to be the depository institution for city of Sidney

•Resolution 2022-05, a resolution setting the cash and change drawer policy at $300 for the clerk’s office

•Resolution 2022-06, a resolution setting the salaries for appointed officials and employees of the city Sidney for the remainder of fiscal year 2021-2022

There was discussion about adjustments for water bills from the city clerk’s office. Due to the meter estimations made last month, the city clerks will continue to monitor discrepancy in usage. The council approved a motion giving the clerks authority to adjust bills when and if necessary.

The major conversation of the evening was about the street reconstruction projects. Brown asked Steve Perry, city engineer, to address this issue. The council had copies of a map indicating the five streets in town that are identified for reconstruction in 2022. Those include Maple St.-Foot St. to city limits, Maple Street-North St. to city limits. S. Main St.-Clay St. to 215th St., Fillmore St. to Indiana St. to Walnut and Clay St.-East St. to Locust St. Perry gave the council copies of the estimates and reminded them that the Maple St. work included sewer work as well as the reconstruction of the street. The council agreed that the cost is considerable but needs to be done. Perry’s suggestion is to focus on S Main and Filmore St., then Clay St. and Maple St. Brenda Benedict, deputy clerk said she “crunched numbers” in regards to the debt levee and said that in order to get the most roads done, they could N. Maple, Clay and Filmore and still stay under the debt levee. Benedict told the council, “We need to get the project started to get it on this year’s budget. We also need to vote on the 12-year, 15-year, or 18-year debt levee for the next fiscal period so we can complete the budget.” The council approved the 12-year debt levy.

In addition to the street reconstruction there was discussion about the sewer and drainage projects. Perry also took charge of this conversation. He said, “Sewer work for Douglas has been approved, and with the backup issue on East street that impacts other areas, it needs to be a priority, as well.” Perry also indicated that there is a low area on Birch St., so there will be 265 feet of sewer line that needs to be replaced. Perry is going to do additional investigation to make sure there are no houses tied into the Birch St. sewer and report his findings to the council. As this was a discussion item only, no action was taken.

Perry was also present to share a footprint of the plans for the gazebo that will go on the lot at the corner of Illinois and Filmore. He pointed out the parking and the sidewalk that comes right from in front of the post office and 2-car electrical charging station on the corner. Travis remarked, “I feel we need to get started on this right away. It will be a benefit for our community where they can be outside and enjoy the square.” There is a $59,000 grant for this project and it is a matching funds grant, and Benedict agreed with Travis stating that the funds need to be utilized this year or the council could lose them. The council approved bid letting for the concrete and electrical work so Perry will bring bids to the next council meeting.

In other business, the council approved:

• The council approved Wednesday, Jan. 19, as the date to interview an applicant for the water supervisor position

•Committee assignments for council members

•Betterment zone assignments for council members

•Proposal and investment plan from Access Systems for clerk’s office copier

•The consent agenda which included the following:

•December 20, 2021 and January 2, 2022 Minutes

•Payroll report #1

•Dollar General liquor license

•January 2022 claims

In council sharing toward the end of the meeting, Brown told the council a bit of what he learned at a meeting with U.S. Representative Cindy Axne on January 7 with area mayors and city officials. “There are federal dollars from an infrastructure bill that will bring millions of dollars to Iowa. I learned a lot, and it’s definitely going to help in what we want to accomplish. I spent a bit of time talking to Axne, and it sounds like there will be funds this year for what we need.” Brown also shared some information he found about Iowa Habitat for Humanity in their quest to bring more housing to Sidney. Travis shared information about HUD funding, and Benedict shared that he had touched base with some housing developers and wants to gather additional information before he shares more.

The next meeting for the Sidney City Council is January 24.