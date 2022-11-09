Bri Sorensen receives city support in applying for IEDA Catalyst Grant

The Shenandoah City Council has selected a project they will support in applying for the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) Catalyst Grant Program. The IEDA program is designed to provide grants to select individuals investing in their community by redeveloping or rehabilitating a building for economic growth.

After being tabled at the Oct. 25 meeting, the IEDA Catalyst Grant Program was back on the agenda for the Shenandoah City Council's Nov. 8 meeting, to select which individual they would support in applying for the grant. Both Bri Sorensen and Thomas Slater presented proposals to the council members for consideration on Oct. 25, but the council wanted additional time to study the grant details and think about the two proposals.

With a unanimous vote, Sorensen was selected by the council Tuesday evening to apply for the grant.

Before the council's vote, Mayor Roger McQueen addressed Sorensen and Slater, thanking them for taking an interest in renovating downtown buildings.

“Unfortunately, I don’t have a vote on this, but I want to commend both of you for stepping up and going after this,” McQueen said.

While the vote was unanimous in support of Sorensen’s project for the grant, Councilman Kim Swank initially voiced his support for Slater, saying having two new storefronts would benefit the city.

However, after Councilman Richard Jones made a motion to support Sorensen’s project, seconded by Councilwoman Rita Gibson, Swank voted yes.

“Like I said before, I’m really leaning the other way, but I think we need to make this unanimous just due to the fact that it would look good on the application," he said.

Jones and Gibson noted that both projects were worthy of consideration and appreciated. Still, they felt Sorensen's fell under the requirements and definitions of "underutilized," set forth by the IEDA.

Sorensen purchased the building at 507 W. Sheridan Ave., which she said has been vacant for many years, and is currently working on the first stage of the project to completely remodel the lower level of the building for her office space. If awarded the $100,000 from the IEDA Catalyst Grant, that money will go toward the second phase of the project, which will be to remodel the three apartments on the upper level of the building, which she estimated to have been empty for 40 years.

During the Oct. 25 meeting, Sorensen said specific requirements must be met to qualify for the IEDA Catalyst grant. Among those requirements, she said, is meeting the IEDA’s definition of an "underutilized building," and Sorensen feels her property meets the IEDA requirements and definitions.

“Underutilized in the definition of the IEDA is not the definition that we use on a day-to-day basis,” Sorensen said. She went on to read how the IEDA defines the definition of "underutilized" to the council members.

“Underutilized is a building that is vacant or mostly vacant, is blighted or severely deteriorated and contains potential safety hazards, including structural instability, code non-compliance, vermin infestation, vandalism or potential vandalism, vagrancy, hazard materials or generally unsafe or hazardous conditions,” Sorensen read. “The building may or may not be considered a public nuisance.”

Sorensen said if the building she purchased would have remained vacant, she believed it would have been beyond repair within a few more years. She noted substantial structural issues, saying the back wall of the building was compromised, which led to water damage, and the floor joists on both levels were bad or rotten. In addition, the roof of the building needed repair.

Sorensen projected to complete the downstairs by the first of the year and said the plan for the second floor would be to keep the current floor plan of three one-bedroom apartments, with a community space she may turn into a laundry area for the tenants. While Sorensen said she will move forward with her plans for the upper level whether she receives the grant or not, she said the “$100,000 potential cash infusion would speed the process along substantially.”

Having the income from the three upstairs apartments, Sorensen said, would make the project financially and responsibly feasible as a whole.

“The income from the potential apartments that are upstairs will be helpful to liquidate or to provide the liquidation that has already been incurred,” Sorensen said.

Sorensen said she had found other grants available for upper-story downtown living spaces that she would also be applying for, noting identifying additional funding sources is one of the criteria for the IEDA Catalyst Grant. She said funding had been secured for the front glass on the lower level, but she would like to put up awnings and replace the upper-story windows.

As part of the grant qualifications, the city must make a contribution to the project they support.

In her original proposal letter, Sorensen asked for the city’s assistance in identifying and supplying a water connection to her building and covering the cost of installing a four-meter system. During the Nov. 8 meeting, Sorensen said water had now been connected to the building, so she was amending her request for a low-interest loan from the city as their contribution.

Slater was second to present his project to the city for their consideration for support on Oct. 25. He and his wife Haley purchased 515 and 517 W. Sheridan Ave., which is the former Micky G’s building. He said there are currently two apartments occupied on the upper floor of the building. He said they have gutted the lower level and are working on a third apartment located at the back of the building on the main floor, behind 515 W. Sheridan Ave. The front of the building is currently one storefront, but Slater said their plans include putting up a wall to make two separate storefronts out of the 5,000-square-foot space.

In addition to remodeling the downstairs into two storefronts, which he said would entail a significant amount of plumbing work for restrooms, Slater said the roof needed repair, the upstairs apartment windows needed to be replaced and part of the downstairs floor had damage from a fire. Slater estimates having the downstairs apartment ready for tenants after the first of the year.

Slater said they have hired local contractors, electricians and plumbers for the project and purchased supplies locally. Both are working full-time jobs, so Slater said he and his wife have been “picking away” at the project. If his project had been chosen for the $100,000 IEDA Catalyst Grant, Slater said it would have allowed them to complete the project faster. In Slater’s proposal letter to the city, he had requested a $10,000 contribution from the city upfront.

Following Slater’s presentation on Oct. 25, Sorensen addressed the council again to remind them the project they supported still had to qualify for the grant. She didn’t feel that the Slaters project and building would meet the criteria and qualify for the IEDA Catalyst Grant Program, as she didn’t believe it met the definition of "underutilized."

“I would hate to see the City of Shenandoah lose the money that could potentially be gifted from this grant funding because it doesn’t qualify under the grant,” Sorensen said.

Both Sorensen and Slater had an opportunity to speak during the Nov. 8 meeting before the vote.

“It’s exciting to see the activity on Main Street, and whatever your decision tonight is, is not to say either project is not worthy of the work and financial contribution,” Sorensen said.

She said it was encouraging to see investment in the community.

The projects presented by to the city council were two selected by a committee from several that applied for consideration. During the Oct. 25 meeting, it was said that these two projects were thought to have the most potential for going the furthest in the application process for the grant.

While the city’s support is behind Sorensen’s project in allowing her to apply for the IEDA Catalyst Grant, there is no guarantee she will be selected to receive the grant. City Administrator AJ Lyman said the city would assist Sorensen in submitting the final application for the IEDA Catalyst grant, which is due in January 2023.

In other business, the council:

• Approved a request for a 180-day extension on a rehab contract for Robert Miller at 909 Seventh Ave.

• Approved the sale of city-owned property located at 300 Pine St. to Nishna Productions, Inc. for $1,000 and set a public hearing for 6 p.m. on Nov. 22. This sale is contingent upon the completion of an environmental review.

• Approved a change order for the Shenandoah Municipal Airport Runway Pavement Rehabilitation Project; a decrease of $7,629.20 was reported in the final contract.

• Approved a partial payment to Screed Tech, LLC for the Shenandoah Municipal Airport Runway Pavement Rehabilitation Project for $104,022.63.

• Awarded a contract to A1A Sandblasting for the Water Treatment Plant ground storage reservoir repairs as Veenstra and Kimm, Inc., recommended for $142,310.00.

• Approved the Fiscal Year 2022 Annual Urban Renewal Report.

• Approved the Fiscal Year 2022 City Street Finance Report to the Iowa Department of Transportation.