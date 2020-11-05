 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bridge closures in Page County
0 comments

Bridge closures in Page County

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Page County Engineer J.D. King said work on the D Avenue (M41) bridge over the East Nishnabotna River north of Essex began today. Work is expected to last two days, closing this bridge as a geotechnical crew performs drilling operations.

King reports Monday, Nov. 9; the drilling crew is scheduled to begin work in Buchanan Township on the 280th Street bridge (J53) over the Buchanan Creek. Work is expected to last two days, closing the bridge during this time.

The ongoing work is part of the project development preparing for bridge replacement.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics