Bridge closures in Page County

Page County Engineer J.D. King said work on the D Avenue (M41) bridge over the East Nishnabotna River north of Essex began today. Work is expected to last two days, closing this bridge as a geotechnical crew performs drilling operations.

King reports Monday, Nov. 9; the drilling crew is scheduled to begin work in Buchanan Township on the 280th Street bridge (J53) over the Buchanan Creek. Work is expected to last two days, closing the bridge during this time.

The ongoing work is part of the project development preparing for bridge replacement.