Briggs selected as 2021 Grand Marshals for 98th Sidney Iowa Championship Rodeo
Alan and Pat Briggs were selected as the 2021 Grand Marshals for the 98th Sidney Iowa Championship Rodeo.

 Photo provided

Alan and Pat Briggs have been selected as the 2021 Grand Marshals for the 98th Sidney Iowa Championship Rodeo.

Alan was born in Fort Sill, Oklahoma but grew up in Sidney. Pam is from Hendricks, Minnesota and moved to Sidney in 1974 and was a school teacher for over 35 years. The couple was married in 1980.

Growing up in Sidney, the rodeo has always been a part of Alan’s life. His grandfather, Albert, founded a trucking company and hauled stock for the rodeo drill team in the 1930s and 1940s. Later, Alan’s father hauled stock for the rodeo. As a third-generation in the trucking business, Alan continues to drive to the Cervi Ranch in Colorado to pick up livestock for the Sidney Iowa Championship Rodeo and other rodeo’s around the United States.

Alan helps behind the chutes with livestock during performances and is active in the Sons of the American Legion.

Pat is a member of the American Legion Auxiliary. She served on the committee in charge of running the food stands for the rodeo stadium for over 12 years. She also serves as the chairperson of the Auxiliary Girls’ State Committee.

Pat said she and Alan were honored but surprised when told they had been selected as the grand marshals. She said their initial reaction was that they didn’t deserve the honor over everyone else as the entire rodeo is comprised of volunteers.

“You don’t look at your part in it as being more important than someone else’s,” Pat said. “It’s a group effort and we felt honored that they thought we should be part of that.”

Alan and Pat have four children Candice, Angela, Amber and Henrik and six grandchildren.

