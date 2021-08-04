Briggs selected as 2021 Grand Marshals for 98th Sidney Iowa Championship Rodeo

Alan and Pat Briggs have been selected as the 2021 Grand Marshals for the 98th Sidney Iowa Championship Rodeo.

Alan was born in Fort Sill, Oklahoma but grew up in Sidney. Pam is from Hendricks, Minnesota and moved to Sidney in 1974 and was a school teacher for over 35 years. The couple was married in 1980.

Growing up in Sidney, the rodeo has always been a part of Alan’s life. His grandfather, Albert, founded a trucking company and hauled stock for the rodeo drill team in the 1930s and 1940s. Later, Alan’s father hauled stock for the rodeo. As a third-generation in the trucking business, Alan continues to drive to the Cervi Ranch in Colorado to pick up livestock for the Sidney Iowa Championship Rodeo and other rodeo’s around the United States.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Alan helps behind the chutes with livestock during performances and is active in the Sons of the American Legion.

Pat is a member of the American Legion Auxiliary. She served on the committee in charge of running the food stands for the rodeo stadium for over 12 years. She also serves as the chairperson of the Auxiliary Girls’ State Committee.