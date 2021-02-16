Broadband gets boost but no more money

“It’s a huge priority for the governor and it’s a huge priority for Iowans,” said Sen. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville, chair of the Senate Commerce subcommittee that advanced the bill to full committee. “I agree I don’t want to have the egg on our face and have something like the ICN. When they built the ICN, the word Zoom probably wasn’t mentioned at the time. I do think we need to think of these things down the road and we need to do it well.”

The ICN — Iowa Communications Network — was created in the 1980s by the Legislature to link state agencies, schools and libraries in the state with a fiber-optic network, but has since been criticized as outdated.

Shine said he believes the governor’s $450 million initiative will achieve its goal using a public-private partnership with match rates of 25 percent up to 80 percent or higher to address a problem that some have projected will take $900 million to solve.

“The governor has set the bar very high,” said Shine. “This is doable under this proposal.”

In her Jan. 14 Condition of the State address, Reynolds made a nearly half-billion-dollar pledge when she called on lawmakers to establish the goal of getting affordable, high-speed broadband internet access to all corners of Iowa.