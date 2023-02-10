The Fremont County Conservation Board spent time discussing their budget and reviewing their five-year plan at their monthly meeting on Feb. 1.

Sherry Gilbert, board president provided a budget update to board members.

“I talked to the ladies at the auditor's office. Budgets are on hold because there is state legislation going on with possible changes in property tax," Gilbert said. "So if that legislation passes, then it trickles down to the county level. Because it affects the revenue of all the counties in the state, they were waiting to see what the judgment was on that. So we are also just on hold for now.”

Regardless of what the state decides to do, the timeline still remains and all budgets will have to be approved, reviewed and turned into the state by March 3.

“Although our budget was turned in, we didn’t include the salaries. So as soon as that comes in, we’ll change our budget to work that in,” Gilbert said.

Doug Weber said they would have to consider the possibility of a special meeting within the next month to update the budget and go through line items.

In December, Gilbert had contacted both the auditor and treasurers’ offices to request information about the board’s REAP funding and to inquire why it had not yet been received. She planned to contact the state to inquire further.

Gilbert said she did contact the state shortly after the last meeting to see if the check had cleared the bank and asked about the possibility of stopping payment and reissuing a check.

“The representatives of REAP wanted to wait an additional month before reissuing but eventually did have to stop payment on the original," she said. "We finally received our check 10 days ago. I haven’t seen anything yet from the auditor's office such as the official report but it is in."

Board members went over their five-year plan at Gilbert’s request.

“I want to take a look to see if there is something we need to make note of, take off, add or change,” she said.

Members crossed many items off the plan that had already been completed, changed some dates, reworded several areas of the document and made additional entries.

Weber remains steadfast that they will not increase membership dues for the Fremont County Golf Course.

“As far as the revenue section, we’ve increased our dues the last two of the three years," he said. "I’m thinking that we should increase revenue by our daily play rather than asking our members for more. We haven’t changed our daily fees for 25 years, I’m guessing.”

Weber proposed that all the daily rates would be increased by $2, 10-play cards would be $150 and cart shed fees would all be raised by $8.

“I’ve looked at other courses and we are probably still lower than most," he said. "I don’t think even with an increase we would be higher than anyone. I would expect that you will start to see increases in a lot of courses this year due to the cost of fuel and other expenses. This is just my recommendation.”

As this was a discussion item only, no decisions were made.

Board members also discussed making changes to the entrance of the roadside park and the golf course to make it look more aesthetically pleasing. Gilbert reminded board members that the five-year plan is always a work in process and not set in stone.

In other business:

Board members approved the publication and opening up of bids for the conservation farmland. The land is county land attached to the golf course that is bid out every three years and consists of 37 acres. The approved bid will be crop years 2023-2025. Weber said he looked at the previous advertisement and said it looked good except the dates would need to be changed. Board member Matt Dollison wanted to ensure that terraces be taken care of and included in the contract. As the deadline is March 1, Gilbert said they should be getting the information out as soon as possible and contacting those they know who could be interested in the land. The bid form and contract will be available in the auditor’s office.

Jessica Barrett with Hamburg Booster Club asked board members about the possibility of having a fundraising tournament this spring. “The former booster club members told us they used to do a tournament. Now that we have a high school and a booster club again, I just wanted to come and ask to see if it was something we would be able to bring back and start up again,” Barrett said.

Board members approved her request and executive director Doug Weber said he would contact Barrett and work out the details. “You have the approval but I’ll make sure it's scheduled correctly according to our bylaws. Having it during the week does make it a lot easier,” Weber indicated.

Board president Sherry Gilbert told the board that the Sidney Rodeo Days organizer is also interested in having a fundraising tournament and would like to have it in May on a weekend, if possible. The board approved it, and Weber thought a weekend in May wouldn’t be a problem but he would confirm a date in the near future.

The next regular meeting for the Fremont County Conservation Board will be held March 1.