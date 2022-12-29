Burst pipe causes significant damage to Sidney elementary building

Sidney schools are spending the winter break preparing for the return of students and staff after a burst pipe caused significant water damage in the elementary school building.

Early Monday morning, Dec. 26, an employee of the Sidney School District saw an unusual patch of ice in the elementary building parking lot. She was concerned enough that she walked over and looked into the building and immediately called elementary principal Shannon Wehling. Wehling said the employee told her it looked like it was raining in the office and help was needed quickly.

“We had a pipe burst in the ceiling between the newly renovated office and the kitchen. Normally, our custodians would have been there early, but it was a holiday for the school,” Wehling said.

She said that they are guessing the water ran for nearly seven hours before it was discovered.

“Ceiling tiles fell in, floors were flooded and many things were damaged,” Wehling said. “Everything has been demoed in the office, furniture has already been taken out and cabinets will also have to come out. It will have to be a complete redo.”

Wehling called it New Office 2.0 because the office was completely remodeled last fall when several changes and updates were done throughout the building. She said the final countertop for the main area was installed right before school started in August.

Wehling described the process and progress they have made.

“We had classrooms that went from a wide range of just having damp carpets to as much as 4 inches of standing water,” she said. “All of that water has been extracted and there are many, many fans and commercial dryers in and around the building. We are to the point now where we are shampooing carpets and seeing how clean they are going to become. When the restoration company came in we had a crew here, and as we moved things to one side of the room, they removed the water. Then we just shuffled furniture and supplies back around.”

She indicated that teachers will report back on Jan. 3 and students return to class on Jan 4., and that they will definitely need the extra day to put classrooms back in order.

District superintendent Tim Hood said they are concentrating on making sure the classrooms are ready before next week.

“We should be good to go for all the classrooms and classroom staff by the time we start back. That’s our focus,” he said. “We are in the process of making plans to move the office staff, the nurse’s office and a couple of the support staff offices to other places in the building. And, we will more than likely have to make different arrangements for our front entry as there was considerable damage in the front area.”

Hood gave special mention and a big thank you to the many people who came in to help.

“We are very thankful for our custodial staff and John (Schreck, head of maintenance), Shannon, our building secretary and her family and board members and their families. They’ve been awesome and very helpful,” he said.