Busy meeting for Sidney City Council

Travis requested discussion and action on the house at 317 Main Street. “It has been 60 days and time to dispose of the building.” The decision was made to set a public hearing at the first meeting in July.

Travis also told the council that she has talked to the rodeo board and they will take care of collecting the vendor fees for the rodeo.

Gamber asked for approval to give free pool passes for rodeo contestants during the rodeo. Kyle indicated she didn’t think anyone used them but Gamber said he doesn’t think that is true and regardless, it’s a very nice gesture that doesn’t cost the city anything extra. Motion to approve carried.

When Gamber asked to discuss and take action on repairs and upgrades at the park, Brown reminded him that Benedict had asked if all park discussions could be tabled and the council agreed. A heated discussion followed as council members tried to determine the specifics of the requests for the park and what were considered safety issues and what were going to be upgrades. Brown, serving as mayor pro tem, used the gavel several times for order. After conversations calmed down, there was a motion made to take down the jungle gym but wait on upgrades of the swings until the park board had a chance to meet and discuss the information.