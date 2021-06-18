Busy meeting for Sidney City Council

The Sidney City Council met on June 14, 2021, to cover a variety of agenda items. Several discussion items on the agenda were tabled.
To start the meeting, there was a request to amend the agenda to include a few additional agenda items; the motion passed and the agenda was then approved, as well.
The following customary items were approved with little discussion:
• The May 24, 2021 minutes
• June claims
• Payroll cycles #11 and #12
• Casey’s permit to sell cigarettes
o Council member, Anne Travis did want to know if this includes the sale of vapes. She was assured by council member Ken Brown that it does not.
Next up was Steve Perry to discuss the water system improvement project updates and related items. Contractors are working on the third flushing to get the main water line tested and should know the results this week.
Perry indicated that, “The tower is up and that crew has moved out. The painting crew is ready to move in. However, I have no confirmation about when the paint will be ready.”
He also said that there is two weeks’ worth of work left for it to be ready for the pre-start on the treatment plant. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources will be completing a site visit but Perry is unsure of the date, although he did let the council know it would be a Thursday.
In related items, motions were made and carried to approve the payment of $276,237.44 to Gerard Tank and Steel, Inc. for the 150,000 Gallon Water Storage Reservoir and a payment of $234,294.98 to Building Crafts, Inc. for the new water treatment plant.
The council decided to table the solicitation of bids for a Backwash Vacuum Evacuation System for the Water Treatment Plant for two weeks. Perry has been talking to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which will be back in two weeks for further discussion.
Members of the public had several questions about the new treatment system and what it will do for the homeowners. Perry answered their questions:
“The water will taste a bit differently. Not bad, just different.”
“Yes,” Perry said, “This will help the hard water issue and there will be an increase in pressure; 16 pounds of pressure difference.”
Perry also told the council, “The water is not spring fed; there are two new wells.”
There was discussion about memorizing the old tank, and Perry requested that a date be set for that before the end of July.
In a review of the bids for the Old Water Demolition project, Perry said that he will talk to bidders about other options and it is his hope that the bids can be lowered.
Councilman Fabian Bell led the discussion about what traffic calming strategies were going to implemented on Main Street. He said he feels they have talked about it for a long time, and it is definitely time to take action and put it to rest. Bell said, “I recommend two separate speed bumps that are far enough from the curb to allow for bikes and for water drainage.” He suggested putting one between Foote and Douglas and one at 309 Main St. before Draper Street to slow vehicles down. Considerable dialogue followed. Council member Lou Ann Kyle said she had talked to the council in Glenwood who decided against speed bumps and just repainted lines and put up traffic signs. That is Kyle’s recommendation. She has heard that the speed bumps tear up vehicles and thinks perhaps they should do a traffic study first.
Kyle invited Deputy Sheriff Andrew Wake to speak on the matter of traffic calming strategies. Wake said, “Of course, our job is to make roadways safe. I see that you have three options: 1. Put up a camera at a cost of $200,000-$300,000. 2. Ticket everyone who goes three MPH or more over and expect a ton of legal fees when they fight it. 3. Set up speed trailers like they do in Des Moines and mail tickets to offenders.” When Travis suggested that she would like to see speed traps set up, Wake said that when the trap is set up people will slow down their vehicles, but once the speed trap is gone, their speed will go back up. He does believe putting up stop signs would help significantly.
There is a difference between a speed “hump” and a speed “bump,” and Bell described the difference that speed bumps are smaller and raised up higher. Speed humps are wider and flatter. He then told the council that the engineer he spoke to suggested speed humps. Bell also said that they would need to repaint the center line on Main Street and put up warning signs for the speed humps.
Donna Walker, a member of the public in attendance at the meeting, said that Malvern put up a four-way stop sign and that helped them quite a bit, although she feels the speed humps would make a better difference. Walker is concerned about the traffic on Main Street and other areas of the city and feels something needs to be done now to slow down vehicles within the city. Travis said that to be transparent and fair, the council will need to first make a decision on this issue and then will have the criteria to evaluate other areas of the city in the future.
Councilman Steve Gamber, joining in the meeting via audio, said that it was time to vote and move on. So, a motion was made to put one speed hump between Foote and Douglas and one at 309 Main St. before Draper Street. The motion carried 4-1.
Sherry Bohlen was not present so information from the Home Town Pride on the gazebo was not discussed.
Next on the agenda was the approval of the addition of two park board members, Hannah Volker and Don Benedict. Once approved as a board member, Benedict asked that all action pertaining to park decisions be tabled until the next meeting so he and Volker could look over the information first. The council agreed.
Travis requested discussion and action on the house at 317 Main Street. “It has been 60 days and time to dispose of the building.” The decision was made to set a public hearing at the first meeting in July.
Travis also told the council that she has talked to the rodeo board and they will take care of collecting the vendor fees for the rodeo.
Gamber asked for approval to give free pool passes for rodeo contestants during the rodeo. Kyle indicated she didn’t think anyone used them but Gamber said he doesn’t think that is true and regardless, it’s a very nice gesture that doesn’t cost the city anything extra. Motion to approve carried.
When Gamber asked to discuss and take action on repairs and upgrades at the park, Brown reminded him that Benedict had asked if all park discussions could be tabled and the council agreed. A heated discussion followed as council members tried to determine the specifics of the requests for the park and what were considered safety issues and what were going to be upgrades. Brown, serving as mayor pro tem, used the gavel several times for order. After conversations calmed down, there was a motion made to take down the jungle gym but wait on upgrades of the swings until the park board had a chance to meet and discuss the information.
After Brown made a decision to table the next five issues on the agenda, council member Kyle was next with several matters for discussion and approval. Among them were decisions to put up seasonal banners and flower boxes or hanging baskets along the square. The biggest concern was maintenance of the flowers and how the watering could be done for the baskets set up high on the poles. The flower shop will need to know by October what the city’s plans are for next year to ensure the proper plants are ready. Travis asked Kyle if these agenda items can be moved to the next meeting so Kyle can bring designs, ideas, and pricing information so there will be more to go on. Kyle agreed to table it until then.
Kyle also started a discussion about whether the city was liable if they filled a homeowner’s personal pool and if so, can an ordinance be created to require fencing around private pools. A copy of Glenwood’s ordinance was handed out so the council could look it over. Brown said the city isn’t liable but that they could create an ordinance to require fencing.
Kyle brought up a concern about communication and representation from the city attorney. Council member Travis said she understood that the attorneys were told only to talk to the mayor and the city clerk. Kyle feels that if she has an issue for the city attorney then the city attorney should address it. She and council member Bell are both frustrated by emails that have gone unanswered and the fact that they aren’t able to approach their city attorney. The attorney does not attend the council meetings. It was decided that the council would talk to the mayor about these concerns.
Next, Kyle suggested that the city have a recognition wall for city employees. She said, “There is a specific recognition for fire fighters who have put in a certain number of years for the city, and I would like the city to do it, too.” Gamber agreed with this and suggested a “shake and take” with pictures for the paper and wants to help out with this. Council member Brown agreed, “Recognition is a great idea, and I really like the shake and take idea. That might be better than a wall.” Kyle came back with, “Why can’t we have both?” Brown wants more ideas and indicated they should discuss it again at the next meeting. No final decision was made.
The update from the clerk’s office was about the year-end audit. Gronewold, Bell, Kyhnn, & Co. P.C will once again perform the audit. They were sent an engagement letter for a three-year contract.
Bryan Varellas, head of city works, asked for approval of a root cut and foam on Birch Street to the lagoon. He said that the procedure will take care of the problem for three years. The board approved the action.
In a Community Betterment Zone update, Travis was happy to announce that one of the trash items they were concerned about was taken care of. She also indicated the zoning board is meeting next week and will address the inoperable vehicles they discussed at the last meeting. The board will send letters to the violators.
The next meeting on June 28 will be a workshop.