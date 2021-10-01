Capitol Digest: A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for Friday

ABORTION SUPPORT: Fifteen Iowa legislators joined more than 800 other state lawmakers in an amicus brief stating their support for legal abortion.

The brief was filed Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a U.S. Supreme Court case likely to have significant impact on legal abortion. The brief, signed by 896 state legislators from 45 states, represents the strongest showing ever recorded of state legislators supporting legal abortion nationwide, according to SIX, the State Innovation Exchange, which is committed to building progressive power at the state level.

The Iowa lawmakers who signed the brief were Sens. Joe Bolkcom, Nate Boulton, Claire Celsi, Bill Dotzler, Sarah Trone Garriott, Eric Giddens, Jim Lykam, Janet Petersen, Herman Quirmbach, Jackie Smith, Todd Taylor and Zach Wahls, and Reps. Marti Anderson, Bruce Hunter and Mary Mascher.

DOT AUCTION: A public auction of state-owned vehicles, equipment and other surplus items will be held Oct. 16 by the Iowa Department of Transportation on its grounds in Ames. Registration begins at 7 a.m. and the sale is at 9 a.m. in the Iowa DOT auction building near 931 S. Fourth St.