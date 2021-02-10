Capitol Digest

Many truck companies regulate the speed of their vehicles, Worthan said, which can lead to traffic backups when a truck doing 67.8 mph passes one traveling at 68.2 mph.

“That takes long enough to frustrate a whole lot of people,” Worthan said. “This might make those folks think twice about pulling out in the left lane and impeding traffic, especially on a football Saturday on I-80.”

“I’m OK with the bill,” said Rep. Brian Meyer, D-Des Moines, “but it’s probably not the most pressing thing we’re going to do this year.”

HOUSING BILL ADVANCES: Members of the Senate Local Government Committee on Tuesday gave bipartisan support to Gov. Kim Reynolds’ proposal to expand affordable housing options in Iowa.

SSB 1142 would create up to $15 million annually in new tax credits for developers of low-income housing as well as remove the $3 million cap on revenue for local housing trust funds — allowing more money to flow to those agencies.

Other provisions of the bill would double workforce housing tax incentives from $25 million to $50 million for four years, with $20 million set aside for small cities.