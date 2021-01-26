Capitol Digest

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest from Jan. 25:

VIRTUAL SENATE MEETING CHANGE: Republicans, who hold a 31-18 majority in the Iowa Senate, are modifying the way they conduct online meetings after an incident during a Monday subcommittee meeting.

Sen. Amy Sinclair, R-Allerton, halted a Senate Education subcommittee meeting she was chairing to announce that people who did not sign in by name or show their faces via the video Zoom link were being removed from the meeting, telling several hundred people participating in the online meeting that inappropriate images would not be allowed.

“I will not tolerate pornography or hidden insults,” Sinclair said. “You will be removed from the subcommittee.”

Senate subcommittee meetings are being held via Zoom as a mitigation strategy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

At a later subcommittee meeting Monday, Sen. Brad Zaun, R-Urbandale, said participants are being required to set up Zoom accounts to be admitted into the virtual proceedings.