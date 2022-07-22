Capitol Notebook: Last bird flu restrictions lifted on Iowa farm

All avian influenza-related quarantine restrictions on commercial Iowa chicken farms have been lifted, the state agriculture department announced Thursday.

The restrictions had prohibited the movement of poultry and poultry products.

The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship lifted the restrictions on the last Iowa farm to be placed under them, in Bremer County, after the farm cleared all testing protocols and quarantine requirements, the state agency said in a news release

“Reaching this important milestone allows impacted farmers to turn the page from responding to the outbreak to repopulating flocks and returning to turkey and poultry production,” Iowa Ag Secretary Mike Naig said in the release.

The avian influenza was confirmed at 19 poultry sites across the state earlier this year, including at 15 commercial sites and four backyard sites, according to the state ag department.

This year’s spread was far less deadly than the 2015 outbreak, which caused the death of more than 30 million chickens and turkeys, and $1.2 billion in economic damage, according to one report.

“This year’s outbreak was thankfully much smaller than the one in 2015 in large part due to the lessons learned and positive changes implemented by farmers, our team at the Iowa Department of Agriculture, and (the federal ag department),” Naig said in the release. “Moving forward, we will work with partners to assess this year’s response to ensure that we are even better prepared for any future disease challenges that may arise.”

RECORD REGISTRATIONS: The state’s highest-ever number of new business registrations were filed in the state budget year that ended June 30, a state agency said.

A total of 33,331 new businesses registered with the Iowa Secretary of State’s office during the budget year, surpassing the previous high of 33,260 set in the previous budget year, the agency said.

“Despite rising inflation and supply chain disruptions, this data shows Iowa entrepreneurs are investing in businesses in our state,” Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate said in a news release. “I’m very proud of the work we’ve done to make it faster and easier than ever to launch a new business in Iowa.”

Pate said nine out of 10 new business filings during the most recent state budget year were registered under the Fast Track Filing system that his office implemented in 2018. The system expedites the new business registration process, Pate said.

HY-VEE PARTNERS WITH STATE: Hy-Vee will promote state anti-human trafficking efforts during the IndyCar race the grocery store chain is sponsoring this weekend at the Iowa Speedway in Newton, a state agency announced.

Hy-Vee is promoting the state’s effort through the Iowa Businesses Against Trafficking initiative, which is led by the Iowa Secretary of State’s office. The program is designed to raise awareness about and find ways to prevent human trafficking.

“Having Hy-Vee join our efforts to end human trafficking in Iowa is crucial,” Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate said in a news release.

More than 550 businesses and organizations have signed on to help with the state’s anti-trafficking program since it launched in January, Pate’s office said. Participating businesses are asked to educate employees and customers about the signs and impacts of human trafficking in Iowa.