Capturing memories

“I consider myself a lifetime learner,” said Ruhde. “I’m not done learning. Even though I’m not working, I want to continue using my brain and learning new things.”

One of the ways Ruhde continues to learn is through photography. She said there is always something new to learn about photography, and she gains knowledge about the subjects that she is photographing.

Photographing people during family gatherings or special events is something she truly enjoys. She said preserving those memories to cherish is very important. When she is not photographing people, Ruhde likes to take photos of birds and flowers. Ruhde said she searches until she finds the answer if she doesn’t know a species or type of flower. She said her husband is also a good source of information, and they make a good team.

She continues to think like a teacher and wants others to continue to learn along with her. She said when posting a photo she has taken on Facebook; she includes an informational description.

Ruhde said she is also getting better at capturing pictures on the “fly” as she goes by something while traveling.