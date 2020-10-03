Capturing those special moments with a picture has given a Shenandoah woman great joy in life.
“I have always liked taking pictures,” said Carolyn Ruhde. “Especially of special occasions and family pictures. My mother was a family photographer, and she always had a camera at all of our gatherings. I think I got it from her.”
If you take the time to look around, you’re almost sure to see Ruhde at most community events in Shenandoah with her camera.
Ruhde spent her life making a positive impact on her students as a teacher. She has spent just as much time capturing memories with her camera that people could hold onto for a lifetime.
“I love taking pictures of children busy and playing,” said Ruhde. “So, I started taking pictures in my classroom. I took a lot of cute pictures of kids that I taught over the years.”
Originally from Corbin, which is located 120 miles east of Shenandoah, Ruhde, and her husband, Al, moved to Shenandoah in 1970. He worked for Earl May Seed and Nursery, and after finishing up her elementary education classes at Peru State College, Ruhde began teaching in Shenandoah.
Ruhde spent most of her career teaching preschool special education and retired from full time teaching in 2004. She continued to substitute teach for another ten years before retiring completely.
“I consider myself a lifetime learner,” said Ruhde. “I’m not done learning. Even though I’m not working, I want to continue using my brain and learning new things.”
One of the ways Ruhde continues to learn is through photography. She said there is always something new to learn about photography, and she gains knowledge about the subjects that she is photographing.
Photographing people during family gatherings or special events is something she truly enjoys. She said preserving those memories to cherish is very important. When she is not photographing people, Ruhde likes to take photos of birds and flowers. Ruhde said she searches until she finds the answer if she doesn’t know a species or type of flower. She said her husband is also a good source of information, and they make a good team.
She continues to think like a teacher and wants others to continue to learn along with her. She said when posting a photo she has taken on Facebook; she includes an informational description.
Ruhde said she is also getting better at capturing pictures on the “fly” as she goes by something while traveling.
“When we travel, I always have my camera in my lap,” said Ruhde. “He’s (Al) not always good about stopping when I see something I’d like to take a picture of because his mission is to get there.”
In 2008 Ruhde and her husband took a once in a lifetime trip to Europe.
“I bought a new camera for that trip, and I took over 6,000 pictures,” said Ruhde.
More recently, Ruhde has taken her photography in an unusual direction. This past summer, she has photographed four funerals, including the visitations.
“After the funeral, I try to do some group pictures for them at that time,” said Ruhde. “That’s a time when a lot of families get together when they don’t any other time.”
With the importance of preserving memories at the forefront of her mind, she encourages people to have their families’ photos taken, including later in life. Ruhde also said to make sure you have pictures of yourself. So, if you are the one that always takes the pictures, hand the camera to someone else occasionally.
“Take those pictures even if you don’t think you look that good that day because it is a memory,” said Ruhde. “You need to take those pictures. You need those memories.”
Ruhde said when photographing people; you need to pay attention to what is in the background. She tends to go with a more traditional pose when photographing people but doesn’t want them to appear uptight. She wants someone looking at the photo to feel the connection between the people in the picture.
She said online photography classes have been helpful along with a class she took in Shenandoah. A goal she has for herself is to give some of the photos she took of her students back to them now that they have grown up. Ruhde said it may be a while before she gets to that, though, as she is still busy going and taking more pictures and said it is difficult to find time to go through all the photos she already has.
