Career EdVantage SWI helps students prepare for entering the workforce

Students and businesses in southwest Iowa now have an opportunity to work together to strengthen the workforce through Career EdVantage SWI.
Executive Director Cara Cool-Trede and Director of Strategic Initiatives Bailey McQueen-Jones opened Career EdVantage SWI located in Council Bluffs in September of 2019. CEV is a nonprofit organization established as an initiative of the Charles E. Lakin Foundation.
The initiative of Career EdVantage is to educate students on the job opportunities here in southwest Iowa.
“There are so many job opportunities right here,” said Cool-Trede. “You don’t have to move away. You can have a very successful, well-paying job and be gainfully employed here in southwest Iowa. Our program is about the kids that are going to be career-bound into our workforce.”
Cool-Trede said the organization works with high schools and businesses in southwest Iowa to help students who plan to enter the workforce after graduation with career exploration, career development, and workforce preparation. She said coaches with the program are embedded into the high schools to work alongside staff and meet with students in the program regularly.
Career EdVantage SWI works with eight districts overall and will begin its third year in Shenandoah this fall. There are a total of 62 students currently in the program and Cool-Trede said the program is in the process of recruiting 75 additional students. Of the 62 students, 11 are from Shenandoah.
Cool-Trede said students are recruited into Career EdVantage during their sophomore year of high school. Students go through an application and interview process and those selected will begin the program in the fall as a junior.
“The program is a full-tuition scholarship to Iowa Western upon completion of high school,” said Cool-Trede. “So while our students are in high school, we work with them to do job shadows, internships, workplace tours and different career assessments and career exploration for them.”
Cool-Trede said the program’s goal is to help students identify a career they are interested in and be committed to and successful based on their skills, knowledge, and abilities.
McQueen-Jones, originally from the Shenandoah area, works with businesses in southwest Iowa to establish a partnership with the program.
“I get really excited when I talk to these business partners and try to bring to life some of these opportunities for students,” said McQueen-Jones.
McQueen-Jones said the focus during the student’s junior year of school is job shadows. She said job shadows help students on a career and technical pathway in the program see what opportunities there are in the workforce. Then between the student’s junior and senior year are internship opportunities through businesses partnering with the program.
Some areas of interest for students in the program have been plumbing, electrical, healthcare, Information Technology, HVAC, construction, auto and diesel mechanic. In Shenandoah, McQueen-Jones said students have toured Pella Corporation and done job shadows at Doug Meyer Chevrolet. She said Career EdVantage has recently begun a working partnership with the Shenandoah Medical Center to offer internships to the students in the program and develop an overall southwest Iowa initiative for pre-exploration for students.
“We want to keep our talent local, so we want to show these students the career opportunities that are right within their own back yard,” said McQueen-Jones. “We want to be able to stimulate the economy of Shenandoah and southwest Iowa and keep it growing.”
It has been hard for McQueen-Jones to watch small businesses close in and around Shenandoah.
“Watching some of these small businesses disappear over time is really disheartening,” said McQueen-Jones. “So being able to bring some life back to those areas is one of our goals.”
Through the program, McQueen-Jones said students become dedicated, responsible and successful individuals that will become employed at businesses in southwest Iowa.
McQueen-Jones said when approaching a business to partner with the program, she asks what its area of need is.
“We are very flexible and value figuring out how we can have our students best serve the businesses need,” said McQueen-Jones.
She said while the program’s goal is to provide students with experience and exposure to an array of businesses through the program’s career exploration part, it is also the goal to match the students to fit the business’s needs.
Career EdVantage is continually looking for other businesses to partner with across southwest Iowa.
“It’s a really big component of the program because we want these students to get into the workplace and have that experience because what better way to learn than to learn in a hands-on capacity,” said Cool-Trede.
Following graduation, Career EdVantage provides funding for students in the program to attend Iowa Western Community College if they are in an approved career pathway (career and technical education) to earn a two-year degree or less.
“So you can think short term certification, diplomas and then some associate degrees, for example, a veterinarian technician is a two-year degree at Iowa Western,” said Cool-Trede.
A second option for students in the program is to go straight into the workforce. When students choose this option, McQueen-Jones sets up full-time job opportunities for them in the career field of their interest.
Whether a student chooses to attend Iowa Western Community College or go into the workforce, a coach from the program continues to work with them providing wrap-around support consisting of intrusive and intentional relationship building.
“While we do a lot of career exploration, we also remove barriers for students,” said Cool-Trede.
Barriers that Career EdVantage can assist with are providing a scholarship opportunity for college, helping figure out transportation and offering extra tutoring or support if a student is struggling academically.
“We can help provide all of that and really just wrap around them and make sure they have all the resources needed to be successful,” said Cool-Trede.
Dalton Asmus, a senior at Shenandoah High School, was one of the first students recruited into the program.
Asmus said the program had provided an opportunity for him to attend college without the financial burden. He said the program has also allowed him to take college classes during high school to learn new skills and make positive connections with others that will help him along the way.
“It’s a great opportunity,” said Asmus describing his experience with the program as “excellent.”
Following graduation in May, Asmus has a summer internship lined up through Career EdVantage at Precision Diesel in Red Oak. In August, he will begin classes at IWCC in Council Bluffs to earn his Associates of Applied Science in diesel technology.