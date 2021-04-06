Career EdVantage SWI helps students prepare for entering the workforce

Whether a student chooses to attend Iowa Western Community College or go into the workforce, a coach from the program continues to work with them providing wrap-around support consisting of intrusive and intentional relationship building.

“While we do a lot of career exploration, we also remove barriers for students,” said Cool-Trede.

Barriers that Career EdVantage can assist with are providing a scholarship opportunity for college, helping figure out transportation and offering extra tutoring or support if a student is struggling academically.

“We can help provide all of that and really just wrap around them and make sure they have all the resources needed to be successful,” said Cool-Trede.

Dalton Asmus, a senior at Shenandoah High School, was one of the first students recruited into the program.

Asmus said the program had provided an opportunity for him to attend college without the financial burden. He said the program has also allowed him to take college classes during high school to learn new skills and make positive connections with others that will help him along the way.

“It’s a great opportunity,” said Asmus describing his experience with the program as “excellent.”