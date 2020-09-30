CCF prepares for mass testing after 13 COVID cases reported

The 13 inmates will undergo a 10-day isolation period like other individuals testing positive for the virus, Erdman said. Any inmates who were in close contact with the infected prisoners were placed in quarantine for 14 days.

"The prison is doing a great job of keeping things under control. The state is sending in a strike team to assist with mass testing," Erdman said. "The strike team consists of people with Iowa Public Health who can assist with administering the tests and completing the paperwork. The tests will be sent off to the state hygienic lab to get the results. This is the same place TestIowa gets its results from. We should know the results in 48 hours or under."

When the pandemic became evident in March, Erdman said officials at the CCF immediately implemented mitigation measures to protect the health and safety of staff and inmates at the facility. There had been no positive cases reported at the prison until Wednesday.

"They have a closer population in the prison, so the virus could spread easier than among the general public. However, the prison has done everything it can to mitigate the spread and have taken all the extra precautions they can. Since day one they took the leap when things started going south. They have been giving it their all and have been amazing to work with," Erdman said.