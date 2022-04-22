Celebrating Earth Day in Shenandoah

This year, Earth Day was recognized in Shenandoah by planting trees at McComb Park.

On Friday, April 22, volunteers planted sixteen trees at McComb Park purchased with a grant the city received from the Arbor Foundation and their corporate partner, the Iowa West Foundation. Jamie Fowler, Shenandoah Tree Board member, said the trees were non-ash Iowa native species purchased from Earl May Seed and Nursery and included swamp white oak, bur oak, honey locust, serviceberries, kentucky coffee and elms that are dutch elm disease resistant.

Fowler explained that the trees were being planted to mitigate the threat of the Emerald Ash Borer (EAB).

“We have a lot of ash trees in this part, and there's the Emerald Ash Bore that will be a problem in Shenandoah eventually,” said Fowler. “So we're just trying to get ahead of the problem by planting some replacement trees.”

Fowler said she chose to plant some of the trees closer to existing mature trees in the park than she normally would because she identified those trees as either ash or another type of tree that wouldn’t live much longer.

With the help of Al Ruhde, Fowler demonstrated the proper way to plant a tree Friday morning at McComb Park to volunteers consisting of Shenandoah High School instructor Sarah F. Martin’s ag class students, city employees, and community members.

Fowler said when planting a tree; you want to dig the hole twice as wide as the pot the tree is in but don’t go larger than the pot size, and the tree should not be planted deeper than the level of soil in the pot. To keep the roots from growing in circles, she said you must score the roots before planting. She explained if this is not done, the trees could eventually fall over.

Before placing the tree in the hole, Fowler said to tamp the bottom of the hole down so the trees would not sink. She also warned to be careful with the root ball as if it is damaged, the tree would die. So the soil can be placed evenly around the tree once in the hole; Fowler said to make sure the tree is placed in the center of the hole. She explained that the soil needs to be broken up with the shovel when backfilling the hole so no large chunks remain.

Once most of the soil is replaced, before filling the hole completely, flip your shovel over using the handle end and knock out the air pocket by pushing the handle into the soil. You can then finish filling the hole before making a ring around the hole to hold the water. Mulch can then be placed around the tree after planting is complete.