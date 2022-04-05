 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Celebrating National Library Week

Celebrating National Library Week

Libraries celebrate National Library Week April 3 – 9 with this year's theme, “Connect with your Library. Last month area librarians visited with elected leaders in Des Moines at the State Capitol about the importance of libraries. Local officials to participate in the event were, from left, Andrew Hoppmann Lied Public Library, Clarinda; State Rep. Cecil Dolecheck; Carrie Falk, Shenandoah Public Library; and Ann Coulter, Southwestern Community College.

 Photo provided by Andrew Hoppman

