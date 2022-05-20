 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Charles E. Lakin Foundation announces Shenandoah educator as a 2022 Award winner

Mary Peterson with her three nominators, Heather Weiss, Linda Laughlin, and Crystal Wittmer, daughter, Abby Peterson, and sister, Phyllis.

 Photo provided

Shenadoah, IA—On May 18, the Charles E. Lakin Foundation announced Shenandoah High School Special Education teacher, Mary Peterson, as a 2022 Charles E. Lakin Outstanding Teacher Award recipient.

Over 180 nominations from 19 area school districts were received for this year’s award. Peterson’s nomination described her as someone who, “inspires students to engage at school and activities with her positive attitude and focus on gratitude.” The nomination went on to tell about how Peterson makes her student’s feel welcome, stating, “Her classroom is considered a safe spot for many.”

At the awards ceremony, Peterson shared, "I've been teaching here for more than 20 years. It's because of the students, staff, and teachers here that I continue to do what I do."

The Charles E. Lakin Outstanding Teacher Award is given annually to four outstanding southwest Iowa public school teachers from non-urban schools within a 40-mile radius of the late philanthropist Charles Lakin’s hometown of Emerson. Winners of the Lakin Award receive $10,000 for personal use, and their respective district receives an additional award of $2,500. 

