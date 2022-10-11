Christensen presents proactive athletic program plan to SCD board

Shenandoah High School Principal Andrew Christensen asks the district to “roll up our sleeves and go to work for our kids” through a proactive athletic program.

As the high school principal, Christensen joined the district at the beginning of the 2022-23 school year. Since then, he said he has sat back and studied the district and community to understand what areas he believes the district was successful at, what the district needed to continue to build on, and what needs to be broken down and rebuilt. Christensen said he had been involved in rebuilding several athletic programs in his career and had asked questions and watched to see what the Shenandoah community was like. During the Oct. 10 school board meeting, Christensen presented the board with his vision of a plan he had proposed to Shenandoah Superintendant Kerri Nelson and Jon Weinrich, activities director, to make the district successful overall moving forward and provide solid athletic programs.

Christensen started by saying he believes an urgent and positive change needs to be made within the district's athletic programs. He said it was his responsibility as the high school principal to get the “ball rolling.”

While Christensen’s proposal is still being developed with help from the administrative team, community groups and coaching panels, he was able to highlight the vision Monday evening of what he called “a vision of a community moving forward to do what's best for our kids.”

He titled the plan “Reach, Revamp and Reconnect” with eight pillars of success.

“With reach, we want the community to know we are reaching out,” Christensen said. “We’re reaching out to our community. We want trust within our community with our parents, with our business owners, with our students, with our staff.”

Christensen said revamping to him means building new processes, procedures and protocols to help the district's programs succeed and give them a fresh start.

Reconnecting, he said, is the most crucial part of the plan.

“We need to reconnect with our community, we need to reconnect with our parents, we need to reconnect as staff and students,” Christensen said. “We need to build some trust; we need to build that connection through this process.”

The first pillar of Christensen's plan was Youth Activity Alignment. He said Shenandoah has a lot of great programs for youth, but to have successful programs, they need to align “from the top down.” He explained in order to be successful, the terminology, verbiage and direction need to be the same at all levels including youth, junior high and high school. His vision outlines that the high school coaches and athletic director would work with programs at all levels so that the same terminology, vision, verbiage and schematics were used to ensure a smoother transition from youth sports to junior high again from junior high to high school.

“We're going to work together as a whole to build that alignment from the top down, so our high school coaches have that vision, and they can instill that within those youth programs, and we work together with all of our youth programs that we have here in our community,” Christensen said.

The next pillar was Community, Buy In and Support.

“This is extremely important,” he said. “Obviously, right now, I think we know that we have some fingers pointing, and we have some differences of opinion in some of our programs and the direction that we need to go.”

Christensen said the plan's goal was to be proactive in building and regaining the community's support and ensuring the community is involved and proud of the school district and what the district can offer the students and community.

Another crucial piece of his plan is connecting with parents and guardians and gaining their trust. This was Christensen third pillar.

“I feel like, at this point and time in Shenandoah, we have some amazing parents, we have some amazing guardians and amazing people,” Christensen said. “But down to the core, I think we lost the trust along the way.”

He said the lack of trust shows in the district's athletic programs and that trust needs to be built back up through conversations and rebuilding the district's programs.

While he understands a new facility for the athletic programs cannot happen overnight, Christensen said he would like to start putting together a strategic plan of what a new facility might entail. He said the district needs to be proactive and move forward in order to “give our kids the best experience they can possibly have.”

“So I have reached out to numerous Hawkeye 10 schools to get pictures of their facilities, what they have, how they train and what they’re providing for their students versus what we’re providing so we can put a strategic plan together to build those facilties in time,” he said.

The next pillar -- Relationships, Love and Passion -- Christensen said was hard to explain on paper. He said this pillar goes back to the staff members' and coaches' duties and responsibilities. He said it is about building relationships with students and ensuring students feel their passion for success at a young age that will follow them through all grades in school. He said how the coaches and staff are trained will help align this goal.

High Expectation was the next pillar outlined in Christensen’s plan, saying he thinks the district could have some higher expectations and the district could look at what it could do as a team to build on those expectations.

“I think we have some places right now where we’re at is acceptable, and we should always be progressing forward, we should always be moving forward, and we should always be taking everything we do to the next level,” he said.

Recruiting and developing coaches at all levels of youth sports was next on Christensen’s list. He said the responsibility would fall at the high school level to encourage individuals to be coaches and ensure they were correctly trained through high school coaching clinics, team camps and team-building activities.

“When our coaches are being coached, they have more buy-in, they have more excitement, they have more willingness to give back when we give back to them,” he said.

The last area Christensen talked about was aligning strength and conditioning as a team for youth through high school development.

Christensen said he believes the plan he laid out before the board to be a proactive approach to what the district needs, and he looks forward to working with the administrative team and the board on the district's future.

“This isn’t one person pointing fingers; this is about community vision, this is about rebuilding together,” Christensen said.

Nelson thanked Christensen and said, “If we follow through and do the work, we will have great results.”