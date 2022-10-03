Christian scare attraction opens for 2022 season

Hwy 2 Hell is back for the 2022 season, and the doors to the Apocalypse opened on Friday, Sept. 30

Fred and Shantae Humpal are the owners and operators of the Christian scare attraction and encourage people to try something different. The haunt is located on Highway 2, east of Nebraska City and near Sidney.

Hwy 2 Hell is not a typical haunted house. It’s a half hour journey that takes place during the tribulation, which is depicted in the book of Revelations. Visitors will experience firsthand how the One World Government, run by Satan, can change a person’s perspective.

“We are more of a walk-though theatrical presentation,” Fred said. “We have an entire script that the actors actually have to memorize. It’s not someone just jumping out and saying boo. It’s definitely different.”

The objective is to scare patrons through the story of what can happen rather than the startle scare of traditional haunted houses. Fred said they have several scenes that are fairly intense and the situation, environment and background are what make up the scare factor.

The visitors become part of the play, and the actors will talk to them as if they are a part of the production. Fred said the actors try to make it as immersive as possible and typically 13 to 15 actors are needed to make the script run properly.

“They are all volunteers,” he said. “They come from all over, even as far as Council Bluffs because that person was really interested in what we were doing. We draw from everywhere we can.”

The Humpals work on refining the attraction every season, and Fred said that this year they have started a mural.

“We’ve painted a bus on the front where folks enter the haunt,” he said. “Our plan is to make an entire cityscape in front, complete with a stoplight, if I can find one. Our signage out front is also new, and we’ve added props in several areas.”

There is one addition he is really excited about, and it will create a big surprise near the middle of the experience. The Humpals also offer a campfire for folks to sit by before or after the event to give them the opportunity to fellowship together and talk about their experiences.

The journey lasts 25 to 30 minutes and starts with the audience being involved in a car crash and then immediately being taken to a hospital. When they wake up from a coma, the world has changed dramatically. Several natural disasters have occurred and there is a new government who uses a mark to show loyalty. Patrons will experience actual video clips of world disasters and widespread disease.

“There are soldiers throughout separating those who remain loyal to the government and those who don’t,” he said. “We also have actors within the crowd to help it feel more lifelike.”

Customers will walk through fog lights, lasers, a lake of fire, a mirror maze and encounter many other obstacles. They will meet demons that whisper about the iniquities of one’s life and encourage them to make better choices.

Fred is originally from Omaha and got a glimpse of the vision in 2017 as he was partnered with others doing a haunted house in Omaha. He shared his idea to his partners but it didn’t go anywhere. When he broke away from that partnership, he decided it was time to pursue his vision.

“My wife and I knew the best way to do this would be to find an acreage and God led us to Sidney,” he said. “We really have a heart to grow this community. We love it. It’s been a good experience for us.”

Local family members and friends have also been an integral part of the production and will be seen and heard throughout the performance.

Fred is not a pastor -- in fact, he said he is far from it.

“I’m just someone who loves God and knows what he has done in my life so I try to bring other people in,” he said.

At the end of the event, there is a brief video that describes how Jesus died to reverse the curse of sin and conveys the message of hope. Then, a pastor will give a brief message and offer the opportunity to accept Jesus if they desire.

“We offer the message but, of course, we don’t force anything on anyone,” he said. “We aren’t here to tell anyone how to live their lives; we are just hoping to help them initiate a relationship with Jesus. That is our main and primary goal. Secondary is to provide a place for all our volunteers to grow and give them an outlet to become more. Our third goal is about giving. We give 10% of everything we bring in and give it to another nonprofit in the immediate area.”

The haunted attraction is in its third year and is open on Fridays and Saturdays for the rest of October from 7:30 p.m. to midnight, and the last two Sundays of the month from 7 to 10 p.m. There is no age limit to the event but Fred said to grasp the entire story, they recommend 10 years of age and up. The cost of each ticket is $13 and can be purchased on site, but Fred recommends that tickets be purchased online at https://hwy2hell-iowa.com to schedule tours and prevent wait time. Customers without a prepaid ticket will have to yield to those with reservations.

Hwy 2 Hell operates as a nonprofit organization and is always looking for new volunteers and sponsors. Fred said that he feeds the crew every evening and would accept food donations as well. All donors would get exposure through the event’s website and Facebook page.

Do you know where are you headed? For a frightful, thought-provoking experience, check out Hwy 2 Hell.