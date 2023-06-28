During the June 27 Shenandoah City Council meeting, several public hearings were set after the council's approval for the sale of city-owned property. One of those lots is located at 510 Tassa St.

Addressing the council Tuesday evening during the meeting was Shenandoah resident Ross Gorby, who submitted one of the three bids the city received for 510 Tassa St. While the other two bids indicated a rehab project for the property, Gorby plans to tear down the house and use the lot as an extension to his current residence.

City Administrator AJ Lyman indicated that city building inspector David Riedemann said in conversation that the property could be rehabbed.

“It just would take significant investment and resources to do it,” Lyman said, adding that Riedemann recommended if someone were to take on the rehab project, it would be beneficial for them to have significant experience, resources and adequate funding.

The plan Gorby proposed to the council, which was approved with a 3-2 vote and a public hearing set for 6 p.m. on July 11, was to tear down the house and a small shed on the property. He said he also would remove the four trees on the property.

Gorby indicated he would cover all demolition costs and was not asking for financial help from the city. He told the council that he would hire out for demolition and tree removal.

Instead of everything from the demolition being taken to the Page County Landfill, Gorby said he had a recycler coming to check the contents of the house and he had spoken with a company that would like to see if there is anything that can be repurposed and used for crafts, such as doors. Gorby also indicated the plan was for cement from sidewalks and foundation to be taken to the Shenandoah Airport for the airport project.

Once demolition was complete, Gorby indicated he planned to erect at least a two-car garage, move a shed from the east side of his property to the rear of the 510 Tassa St. property and put up a privacy fence. He indicated he would like to keep the driveway access on the north side of the property at 510 Tassa St. for access to the backyard.

Councilman Richard Jones indicated it would be a shame to tear down a house that could be rehabbed to create more housing in Shenandoah. But, after living next to the property for almost 20 years, Gorby feels its current condition warrants demolition.

Gorby listed several things wrong with the house, describing it as in “disarray.” He said while the former resident was still living there, the water had been shut off for at least a year with no trash pickup or working bathroom facilities. He believed the wiring required repair and said water leaking into the basement was a constant problem. Gorby said the roof had three or four layers of shingles with significant leaks and the front porch was rotten. He said the house has no working furnace or air conditioning.

Council members Rita Gibson, Jon Eric Brantner and Tony Graham favored selling the property to Gorby, while council members Kim Swank and Richard Jones voted no.

Other properties the city received bids on, and the council approved selling and set public hearings for 6 p.m. on July 11 for, were 109 W. Sheridan Ave. for $1,000 and 1207 W. Valley Ave. for $500. Both proposed bids indicated the buyers plan to build homes on the empty lots.

The council also approved the city-owned property's final disposal at 909 Seventh Ave. to Robert L. Miller. Council authorized Mayor Roger McQueen and the City Clerk to execute all documents on behalf of the City of Shenandoah to complete the property transfer. There was a final amount due of $1.

In other business, the council:

• Approved the third reading of Chapter 92 of the Code of Ordinances amendment pertaining to water rates and adopted the amendment.

• Approved the third reading of the amendment of Chapter 99 of the Code of Ordinances on sewer rates with the edit of “each month” shall read as “daily” and adopted the amendment.

• Following a public hearing, approved the proposed budget amendments for the fiscal year 2023 and authorized the City Clerk to certify with the County Auditor.

• Approved the sale of a 1971 AMC Deuce/Fire Truck No. 628, as determined by the council, to the highest bidder and set a public hearing at 6 p.m. on July 11.

• Approved the sale of a 2019 Peterbilt/Rural Tanker No. 626, as determined by the council, to the highest bidder and set a public hearing at 6 p.m. on July 11.

• Approved the solicitation of bids for the construction of shallow wells No. 27 and No. 28 and set a public hearing for 6 p.m. on July 25.

• Approved fiscal year 2023 transfer of funds to General Fund.

• Approved fiscal year 2023 transfer of funds to Debt Service Fund.

• Approved fiscal year 2023 transfer of funds to Capital Improvement Fund.

• Approved a sewer adjustment request for 809 Ninth Ave. for $15.79 from Mary Lou Davis for May 2023, April usage of sewer charges.

• Approved a request from the Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah for a temporary exclusion of Chapter 45.02, paragraph 2, public consumption in Sportsman’s Park on July 3 for the vendor fair and fireworks display.

• Approved ratifying and approving the rate and salary for Shenandoah's part-time and full-time city employees. A list of employees and wages is available at City Hall.