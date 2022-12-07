City Council approves development agreements and Shenandoah Urban Renewal Plan

Several development agreements and an Urban Renewal Plan were approved during the Shenandoah City Council meeting Tuesday evening.

After being deferred at the Nov. 22 meeting, development agreements between the City of Shenandoah and Shenandoah Senior Villas, Community 1st Credit Union, Green Plains Shenandoah, LLC and Maloha, LLC were unanimously approved by the council at its Dec. 6 meeting.

The council also approved the Shenandoah Urban Renewal Plan, which will determine an economic development area appropriate for urban renewal projects in Shenandoah. The area identified will be a blighted area where the rehabilitation, conservation, redevelopment, development or a combination thereof, of such area, is necessary for the interest of the public health, safety or welfare of the residents of Shenandoah. The council adopted Amendment No. 4 to the amended and restated Shenandoah’s Urban Renewal Plan.

The council had deferred action on these items at its previous meeting because the city had not received approval from the Secretary of State on the annexation of two parcels of land in Fremont County within the city limits. For the city to proceed with the Urban Renewal Plan and development agreements, City Administrator AJ Lyman and Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen met with the Fremont County Board of Supervisors on Nov. 23.

By the Fremont County Supervisors signing the city's agreement, they were permitted to include these two parcels in the Urban Renewal Plan Amendment. While the city still needs the Secretary of State's approval on finalizing the annexation, Lyman said it will not hold up this portion of the Urban Renewal Plan and development agreements since the city now has the Fremont County Board of Supervisors support.

In other business, the council:

• Approved the first reading of amending Ordinance No. 2008-09, 2015-14, 2020-01 [As corrected by 2020-01A] and 2020-06 [TIF Ordinance]. Council waived the second and third readings and adopted the amended ordinance.

• Approved the sale of a Greenhouse owned by the city to the highest bidder, Lindsey Stephens, and set a public hearing at 6 p.m. on Dec. 20 for the sale. Stephens is the owner of Twin Oaks Lawn and Landscaping and said the greenhouse would further his business model.

• Approved submittal of the fiscal year 2024 FAA 5-year Capital Improvement Program, and the city will commit to the provision of funds as a local match.

• Approved sewer adjustment request for 1119 W. Sheridan Ave. for $84.76 from Tammy Hilgerson.

• Approved the rate/salary for a full-time accounts payable employee of Shenandoah, Ashely Ward, at $17.52 an hour. This was effective Nov. 25.

• Approved a street closure request from Sorensen’s Laundromat for Blossom Street from Sheridan Avenue to the alley to unload equipment when it arrives the last week in December or the first week in January. Council asked that Kathy Silvestre, representing Sorensen’s Laundromat, communicate the exact date with city hall when it had been determined.