City Council approves lot sale on Sheridan Avenue for new laundromat

Shenandoah’s downtown businesses will soon include a new laundromat at the corner of West Sheridan Avenue and North Blossom Street.

Following a public hearing during the Feb. 22 Shenandoah City Council meeting, the sale of city-owned property located at 601 West Sheridan Avenue to Sorensen Auto for $2,500 to construct a laundromat was approved by a 3-to-2 vote. Voting no on the sale were Councilman Kim Swank and Councilwoman Toni Graham.

Sorensen Auto employee Kathy Silvestre said the building they construct on the lot would be 25’ x 75’ and have some metal to it but also windows, brick and stone. She said the laundromat would offer the traditional coin-operated machines in addition to machines that accept cards or a phone app for payment. Silvestre said a wash and fold service would also be available to patrons.

While the hours of operation are still to be determined, Silvestre thought perhaps the laundromat would be open anywhere from 5 a.m. to midnight but said the building would be under 24 hour surveillance and would have automatic locking doors.

During the public hearing, council members said they had received many calls from the citizens of Shenandoah about the proposed laundromat. Some of those calls favored the new business downtown, and some had concerns that included how aesthetically appealing the building would be against the two-story brick buildings that line Sheridan Avenue. Other concerns included loitering, the sewer line, parking and the city recouping the cost of tearing down the previous building that sat on the lot.

“There’s a lot of people that aren’t excited about having a laundromat on main street,” said Swank.

Swank said many people like having that green space in downtown Shenandoah.

Councilman Jon Eric Brantner said while the main street may not be an ideal location for a laundromat, he would like to see more businesses downtown. He indicated if the downtown stores cannot be occupied with retail, he is willing to look at other types of businesses. While he acknowledged legitimate concerns, he can also see the benefits.

“I’d like to think we could all come together and not chase business out of downtown Shenandoah,” said Brantner.

While Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen said he didn’t get a vote on the matter, he said, “I’m in full support of this.”

“I don’t have a problem with the location because we have to look at what’s downtown now and what this could offer people to come downtown,” said McQueen.

Richard Jones took the opportunity to speak on the matter during the public hearing and read a letter.

“So as citizens of Shenandoah, we have concern of the existence of a laundromat on our main street on Sheridan,” read Jones. “Our concern is the aesthetic of our downtown main street may be compromised with this proposed business. We are 100% pro-business for the downtown area of Shenandoah yet have concerns that the laundromat may not be the best fit for this particular area. An additional laundromat may very well be needed and even required for the city. We just question the viability of the current proposed location as being the premier place for this proposed business. Now having said that, I understand there’s a lot of positives for the city. We get to get rid of a lot that’s on the books for the city. We get the revenue. We get a lot of things. It’s just a matter of is that the best fit for Shen. And I understand you guys did a lot of work to find additional spots, which unfortunately didn’t work out. So if this is the best spot, ehhh, I guess, but still, Sheridan is main street, and we’re Shenandoah, and we’re proud. I don’t know. It’s almost a little hard to wrap your head around a laundromat downtown as far as a premier location.”

Silvestre attended the meeting and tried to ease some of the concerns.

“We picked this spot because it is smack dab in the center of town and people fail to realize that,” said Silvestre. “It’s not about us; it’s about Shenandoah.”

Silvestre said the laundromat location is also a plus for people staying at the Shenandoah Inn and Suites downtown.

Silvestre addressed loitering by saying it’s not always a bad thing.

“I think a lot of people see it as a negative thing, but nobody ever sees it as a positive,” said Silvestre.

She said if people are standing out in front of the laundromat, they will see the other businesses downtown and be apt to shop or buy food while waiting on their clothes to wash. She said the laundromat would be well lit, and having it on a high-traffic road would deter vandalism.

Silvestre said a digital billboard would also be inside the laundromat promoting Shenandoah and its businesses, parks, housing, jobs, events and law enforcement.

Silvestre said the front entrance of the laundromat would face Blossom Street with side door access on Sheridan Avenue. While there are no plans to put in a parking lot specifically for the laundromat, Silvestre said there is already a parking lot located across Blossom Street to the northeast. She said customers could also park along Blossom Street or on Sheridan Avenue. Silvestre noted depending on the setup of the building on the lot, there may be room to put a few parking spaces adjacent to the alley that would run along the north side of the building.

Jones said long-term ramifications also needed to be considered. He asked, what if down the road, not short term but long term, the laundromat does get run down? He asked whether that could happen.

Silvestre pointed out that Brad Sorensen, the owner of Sorensen Auto, had been in the community for years and has kept his business and its building in great shape. She said the laundromat would not be any different.

“It will be clean,” said Silvestre. “It will be well kept.”

Silvestre said Brad and Tami Sorensen have owned Sorensen Auto Plaza for 22 years in a separate interview, but it has been in the family for 60 years.

Silvestre asked during the meeting to simply be given a chance to provide Shenandoah with something she feels is vital to the community.

“Everybody wants businesses to come to Shenandoah, but people are so quick to shut them out before their foots even in the door,” said Silvestre, “and that’s the sad thing.”

In a later interview, Silvestre said while she had hoped more than three council members would have supported the new business, “at the end of the day, it was a win.”

Silvestre said she is proud that Sorensen Auto can fill this need for Shenandoah and she welcomes feedback from the community on what they would like included in the laundromat.

In other business:

Council set a public hearing with a 4-to-1 vote at 6 p.m., March 8, for a proposed amendment of Chapter 41, Section 41.11 Fireworks Permit of the City of Shenandoah Code of Ordinances. Kim Swank was the sole no.

Council approved partnering with Pella Corporation and Lloyd, Inc. for the E-Cycle event on April 22.

Council approved a request for six designated handicap parking spaces on Sheridan Avenue by a 3-to-2 vote. Voting no were Swank and Graham. The handicap parking spaces will be located on Sheridan Avenue in front of Design Originals, Bank Iowa, Ladies Apparel Shop, Shenandoah Floral and Orton Real Estate. During discussion ahead of the vote, Swank expressed concern about the number of parking spaces the downtown area would lose to add the handicap parking spaces.

Council approved a salary of $20.90 per hour (uncertified) for Kyle Blackedge as a full-time police officer for the city of Shenandoah. Upon completing law enforcement training, his salary will increase to $22.40 per hour.

Council approved a salary of $15.00 an hour for Ashley Ward as the full-time administrative assistant at Shenandoah City Hall.