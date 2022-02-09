City Council approves property sale to Shenandoah Community School District

The Shenandoah City Council agenda Tuesday evening included several positive changes for the community.

During the Feb. 8 Shenandoah City Council meeting, the sale of city-owned property at 213 W. Sheridan Avenue to the Shenandoah Community School District for $1 was unanimously approved following a public hearing. The property will be cleaned up, and the house remodeled inside and out as part of the high school's expanded Career Technology Education (CTE) program.

During the Jan. 10 Shenandoah School Board meeting, Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson indicated an advisory committee would work alongside instructors Jay Sweet, Denise Green and Sara Martin on the CTE project with the students. In December, at the school board meeting, Nelson said the goal with this project was to contribute back to the community and region by providing affordable housing for someone with a modest income. In addition, the project would provide work-based learning for the students in the CTE program. Students will be involved in each step of the project and have hands-on learning beginning with the loan process, planning a new design for the remodel, and outdoor landscaping.

The council also set a public hearing at 6 p.m. on Feb. 22 for the sale of city-owned property at 601 W. Sheridan Avenue to Sorensen Auto for $2,500. This vacant lot is where the old Radio Shack building was located. If Sorensen Auto purchases the property, they propose building a new laundry mat on the lot. During the meeting, Kathy Silvestre, Shop Manager for Sorensen Auto, spoke and said the building would be 1,500 and 1,800 square feet. She said Sorensen Auto is working on bids with two contractors in the event the proposed laundry mat can move forward. If constructed, Silvestre anticipated the laundry mat would offer coin-operated machines as well as card reader options and pay with phone. She added they would like to provide wash, dry, and fold services as well.

Councilwoman Cindy Arman asked how they would deter vandalism. Silvestre replied that if constructed, the building would be monitored with cameras and feels its location on Sheridan Avenue would help prevent vandalism.

If the property sale passes, Silvestre said Sorensen Auto hopes to break ground on the building in March and move it along as quickly as possible.

During the council member updates, councilman Kim Swank gave an update from the Feb. 2 Parks and Rec Board meeting. He said to be more competitive in the workforce, the park board will increase the wages for mowers, life gaurds, and other employees of the Wilson Aquatic Center this upcoming year. He said the Wilson Aquatic Center needs valves replaced for the pool, but they should arrive in the next five weeks, so hopefully, there will not be a delay in opening the pool this summer. He also noted that the board has decided to remove the sand and playground equipment inside the fence at the Wilson Aquatic Center and utilize the playground equipment at a different location. He said the sand gets into the pool and causes issues there. Swank said the Park and Rec Department plans to offer new programs for kids and adults this summer. He said a Ninja Warrior obstacle course would be set up at parks for children ages four and five. This obstacle course will rotate through the city parks over the summer. The Park and Rec Department would also like to organize a three-on-three basketball league at Priest Park during the summer.

In other business:

Council approved the reappointment of Russ Burroughs as a Low Rent Housing Board member, with his term expiring Feb. 1, 2026.

Council approved ownership change for permit #LC0046318 for the Shenandoah Golf Course at 1800 S. Elm Street, removing Chad Tiemeyer, who resigned as Shenandoah Park and Rec Director in October.

Council approved the Class C Liquor License renewal with outdoor service and Sunday sales for the Shenandoah Golf Course located at 1800 S. Elm Street.

Council approved the Class C Liquor License renewal with outdoor service and Sunday sales for the Eagles Aerie #3849 Inc. DBA Shenandoah Eagles Aerie 3849 at 709 W. Thomas Avenue.

Council approved the Class C Beer Permit (BC) renewal with Class B Wine Permit and Sunday Sales for Dolgencorp, LLC. DBA Dollar General Store at 723 W. Sheridan Avenue, Suite B.

Council approved the abstract of claims for $260,917.40.

Council approved correcting an agreement between Fremont County and the City of Shenandoah on establishing an election precinct.

Council approved the maximum property tax dollars and maximum levy for the City of Shenandoah for the fiscal year 2023.

Council set a public hearing at 6 p.m. on March 8 for the proposed the fiscal year 2023 annual budget.

Council approved an engagement letter for the scope of services from Ahlers and Cooney and set a public hearing at 6 p.m. on March 8 for the proposition to authorize a loan agreement and the issuance of not to exceed $1,000,000 General Obligation Capital Loan notes of the city. This is for the aerial firetruck for the Shenandoah Fire Department.

Council approved an engagement letter for the scope of services from Ahlers and Cooney on Urban Renewal Plan amendment; potential development agreements.

Council approved a request from David Gutierrez for a 90-day extension on a rehab contract for 208 E. Sheridan Avenue. The original rehab term expired on Sept. 8, 2021, and a first-term extension expired on Dec. 25, 2021.

Council approved the solicitation of bids for the fiscal year 2022 airport improvement program to rehabilitate the runway pavement at the Shenandoah Municipal Airport.

Council approved the solicitation of all accessible park playground equipment for Priest Park and authorized the City Clerk to publish a notice. Councilman Kim Swank said the previous bid received for playground equipment at Priest Park was from some time ago and new bids were needed.

Council approved salaries for two full-time Parks Maintenance workers for the city, Jeff Rice and Skyler Fuller, both at $18.65 an hour.

The next meeting will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 6 p.m.