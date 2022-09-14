City Council receives update on CTE construction project

The Shenandoah High School Career Technology Education (CTE) program is moving full steam ahead on its current construction project.

During the Sept. 13 Shenandoah City Council meeting, instructors Sarah Martin and Jay Sweet updated City Council members and the mayor on the progress students had made on the property located at 213 W. Sheridan Ave. that the school district purchased back in February. The construction project the students are working on was intended to provide work-based learning for the students in the CTE program and contribute back to the community by providing affordable housing for someone with a modest income. Upon the remodels completion, the district will list the house for sale, and those funds will go back into the program.

Before the summer break, the students started working on cleaning up the property and gutting the inside of the house. Martin said students also worked on the project during June and July and completed the demolition of the house's interior.

Due to a poorly built foundation to begin with, Martin said the group had run into some foundational issues they were currently working on.

Sweet explained that the back wall of the house had settled close to six inches, and when they attempted to jack the wall up, it fell over.

“Within an hour and a half, the bricks were torn out, all cleaned up and taken out to the dump,” Sweet said.

The next step is to lay mortar and put in a steel plate, and he said they would be right back to where they were before running into the foundation issue.

“Little problems like that teach them to problem solve and work through those,” Sweet said. “It’s good real-life experience for them.”

Martin said several students participating in the program when the construction project started in the spring now work for a construction company or take construction trade classes in college. She said this is just one of the many unseen benefits the program offers students.

After the foundation repair, Martin said another big item the students will work on is replacing the roof, and there will be a new roof line on the back third of the property. She said the windows in the house would also be replaced and that Pella Corporation had donated the windows for the project.

Martin said the project has received a lot of support from the city, community and businesses in the community and expressed their appreciation. She said most recently, the city had helped them find the sewer line, and a town business loaned the CTE Program a skid steer to help fix the house foundation. These are only a few examples of the support the program has received.

Martin said the students in the program are all OSHA Certified. She said the students are engaged, enjoy working on the project, and credited them for their hard work.

“Attendance is not a problem,” Martin said. “We’re there five days a week, so the students have lunch and then they go for the whole afternoon to the house, but there's a lot of instruction time in that too.”

Sweet said it is not like a DIY show you see on TV where the house is “magically done” in three weeks.

“If you do the math, we get basically a little over two hours out there (a day), and that’s five days a week,” Sweet said. “So basically a 10-hour day. These boys and girls have done an amazing job.”

Martin said the program has a wide range of students, from those completely unfamiliar with construction to those with a lot of job skills set when they begin. She said by the end, though, all the students in the program will understand construction.