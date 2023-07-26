With a 3-to-2 vote Tuesday evening, a public hearing was set for a potential increase in compensation for the Shenandoah mayor and city council seats.

On Aug. 9, the public will have an opportunity to weigh in on increasing the compensation for individuals serving as mayor and city council members for Shenandoah.

City Administrator AJ Lyman said the last time compensation for either was adjusted was in 2005. Council members Kim Swank and Tony Graham said the city’s money could be better spent than raising the council member's compensation. Both voted no to setting a public hearing during the July 25 meeting.

“I don’t do it for the money,” Swank said.

The current ordinance states council members will receive $35 per council meeting, whether a regular or special meeting, and $20 per committee meeting with a 24-committee meeting cap per year. Lyman said the proposed language to amend the ordinance would increase the compensation for city council members to $70 per council meeting and eliminate the $20 per committee meeting.

The ordinance currently reads that anyone serving as the Shenandoah Mayor will make $6,000 a calendar year, and Lyman said that amount is spread out over 26 pay periods. The proposed amendment would increase the compensation for the mayor to $12,000 a calendar year.

Lyman said if increasing the compensation for both the mayor and city council seats is approved, it will not change the compensation rate for the current mayor or council members. He said the new compensation rates would be implemented for incoming council members or mayors. Lyman said two seats would be up for election in the upcoming November election: the At Large seat and Ward 2. He said the amended ordinance would need to be approved before the registration closes for anyone wanting to run for either city council seat.

“It’s not about the money so much as recognizing that their time is valued,” Lyman said.

Lyman said some council meetings could last for hours, and then some require council members to do four to five hours of homework, reading through documentation and their package to prepare themselves for the meeting.

In surveying surrounding towns of similar size to Shenandoah, Lyman said the average compensation for mayors was $10,000 to $15,000. He said when thinking about the mayor's compensation, you also have to think about “what kind of mayor we want.” He said they should be compensated more if you want a mayor in the office a lot and really involved in his duties and responsibilities.

Lyman said, “It was a suggestion kind of coming from the mayor that he wanted to try this, and so we put it out there.”

He said increasing the compensation comes down to “recognition for their dedication and their hard work.”

Speaking during public comment time on the compensation matter was Shenandoah resident Mace Hensen.

“I’m 100% supportive of raising these numbers,” Hensen said. “First of all, any position that has been maintained at the same level of pay for over 18 years is simply only asking for those that are 1,000% committed to the city and its development and future, but it doesn’t really show the value of your position. This current council and mayor have proven you're committed to growth and forward movement here in Shenandoah, but you aren’t paid anything close to what your worth.”

In other business, council:

• Approved plans, specifications, contract form and cost estimate on Shallow Well No. 27 and No. 28 project.

Water Superintendent Tim Martin was in attendance and said the two new wells would be on elevated dirt pads by the Shenandoah airport. He said they will both be vertical turbine wells meaning the motors will be above ground and are “very dependable.”

He said one would be 38 feet deep and the second 35 feet deep. They will both have their own well house and have standby generator power.

Also included in the project was placing standby generator power for two existing wells by the airport. Martin said when the project is complete, the city will have 10 wells total, and since some of the wells are close to 50 years old, he thought “it was time to invest in these two new wells right now.”

With ongoing drought conditions, having these two new wells will help alleviate the stress of the other wells, he said.

•Approved purchase of a Bobcat TL723 (telehandler) for the Wastewater Department not to exceed $105,107.88 as approved in the fiscal year 2024 budget.