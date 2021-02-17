City of Essex continues work on restoring Opera House

The City of Essex moved one step closer Wednesday night to restoring the opera house to its old glory.

During the Feb. 10 Essex City Council meeting, Mayor Marian Durfey called on the council to make a decision on whether to move the Opera House over one lot onto a new foundation or leave it at its current location at 701 Iowa Street and repair the foundation it currently sits on or replace it.

The city owns a 60-foot lot adjacent to the lot the Opera House currently sits on. Opera House Committee Chairman Tom Ross said he had suggested building a new foundation on the adjoining lot and moving the Opera House onto that foundation rather than repairing the old foundation.

The council voted unanimously to leave the building at its current location but asked the Opera House committee for three bids on the cost to repair the existing foundation or replace the foundation.

Ross said the building requires a lot of repairs and extensive remodeling, but the committee’s goal is to restore the building to its original design. He said it would be a long term project that will need to be done in phases with the amount of work required.

Ross said he would like to see plans drawn up so that there will be a plan to reference if committee members change.