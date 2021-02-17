City of Essex continues work on restoring Opera House

The City of Essex moved one step closer Wednesday night to restoring the opera house to its old glory.
During the Feb. 10 Essex City Council meeting, Mayor Marian Durfey called on the council to make a decision on whether to move the Opera House over one lot onto a new foundation or leave it at its current location at 701 Iowa Street and repair the foundation it currently sits on or replace it.
The city owns a 60-foot lot adjacent to the lot the Opera House currently sits on. Opera House Committee Chairman Tom Ross said he had suggested building a new foundation on the adjoining lot and moving the Opera House onto that foundation rather than repairing the old foundation.
The council voted unanimously to leave the building at its current location but asked the Opera House committee for three bids on the cost to repair the existing foundation or replace the foundation.
Ross said the building requires a lot of repairs and extensive remodeling, but the committee’s goal is to restore the building to its original design. He said it would be a long term project that will need to be done in phases with the amount of work required.
Ross said he would like to see plans drawn up so that there will be a plan to reference if committee members change.
Community members serving on the committee are Tom Ross (chairman), Sandy Correll, Betty Franks, Lori Racine, Carol Chambers, Tish Glasgo, Brenda Morehouse, Diane Liljedahl and Marv Honeyman.
The building that served as one of the finest opera houses in the area for many years was built initially for $3,000 in 1877 at 900 Nebraska Ave. and served as the Essex Baptist Church. In 1894, the Essex Booster Club purchased the building, moved it to its current location, and was transformed into the Essex Opera House. In 1947 the American Legion Post #333 purchased the building and held their meetings there for many years until they sold the building in 2010. After the sale in 2010, the building housed two different bar and grills until the city purchased the building on June 26, 2019.
While the building will not be used as an opera house after restoration is complete, the committee spearheading the project hopes it can be used for community events and hold memorabilia from Essex’s history.
Donations can be made at Essex City Hall, located at 412 Iowa Ave., to go towards the Opera House restoration project.
In other business…
The second reading of Essex’s proposed noise ordinance passed unanimously by the council. The third reading is set for the regular meeting in March.