The City of Shenandoah plans to flush fire hydrants on Oct. 5 and Oct. 6. The Water Department will flush fire hydrants west to east from Ferguson Road south to Sheridan Avenue on Tuesday, Oct. 5. All hydrants south of Nishna Road are included. On Wednesday, Oct. 6, the Water Department will continue flushing fire hydrants west to east from Thomas Ave south to Nishna Road. Red or brown water is expected in the system. Laundry, especially whites, should be avoided until the water clears in a day or two. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources or IDNR highly recommends not drinking the discolored water until it becomes clear. Flushing is done annually to clean out the water lines and exercise fire hydrants for fire protection.
City of Shen to flush fire hydrants Oct. 5 and 6
