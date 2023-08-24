Effective Thursday, Aug. 24, the City of Shenandoah has issued notice of water conservation Stage 1, meaning voluntary water conservation shall be in effect whenever the mayor declares that the water supply or capacity of the waterworks system to to deliver water is approaching levels where water rationing will be required to preserve the ability of the city to deliver a necessary amount of water to each water user.

The city is asking each person to conserve water in every possible way in their homes and business. This would include avoiding watering their lawns, gardens, shrubs or trees with a hose, unless the lawn, garden, shrubs or plants need the water to avoid damage, and at any rate not more often than every second day for no more than four hours a day.

City officials say Shenandoah is in moderate drought conditions. In moderate drought streams, reservoirs and wells will be low with some water shortages developing or imminent. It is a recommendation that voluntary water use restrictions be put in place.

When looking at the historic data of 2019 to today, we see that our area has been in a moderate or severe drought condition since September 2022 and our well field has been impacted, the city said in a news release.

Looking at the forecast through the end of November, it is predicted that moderate drought will persist.

The City Water Department is doing everything it can to ensure that water is supplied to the community and requests all residents and businesses do what they can to assist. Voluntary water conservation could be the difference that keeps us from having to issue further restrictions as the drought continues, the city said.

Looking toward the future, the city is working on multiple projects to address long-term drought resistance in the city's water supply. Those fixes, like additional water wells and additional water sources, will take time to develop and bring online, according to the news release.