Since 2022, the City of Shenandoah has taken down 17 dilapidated houses.

Over the past five years, well over 50 houses have been demolished that were either beyond repair or would have taken a significant amount of financial support to rehab them.

When Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen announced his candidacy for mayor in 2021, one of his goals was to clean up dilapidated houses around town that were beyond repair. He also knew that Shenandoah needed additional housing.

McQueen said that when the city acquires an abandoned property if the house is salvageable at a reasonable cost, they will put it up for sale in hopes that someone will rehab the property for additional housing. But, when the structure is beyond repair, he said the thought process is that removing the dilapidated structure will free up a lot for someone to purchase and build a new home on it. The city encourages anyone buying an empty lot to build a house on it.

"I would love to be able to rehab every house that's abandoned, but some of them are so far gone,” McQueen said.

In June 2022, the city passed a pilot program to reimburse a landowner up to $7,000 when they tore down a dilapidated house. The city hoped this program would encourage homeowners to be proactive before the city had to take action.

City Administrator AJ Lyman said it costs the city $10,000 on average every time they tear down a house. Then, when you add the legal fees to acquire the property and the city's nuisance officers time, it's an additional $2,000 to $5,000. He said the city then turns around and tries to sell the empty lot but never receives anywhere near what they spent to acquire and tear the structure down.

The pilot program was funded through a General Obligation Essential Corporate Purpose Bond.

"The URP amendment in 2020 allowed the city to bond for up to $750,000 to deal with blighted properties," Lyman said. "The pilot program earmarked $75,000 of the first $375,000 bond we pulled down for dealing with blight."

When the city sells a property, those dollars go back to replenish the bond funds, but the amount they receive on selling properties is minimal.

“The value of the lot to me is putting a structure on it and getting that eventual tax revenue,” Lyman said.

The city received four applications over the past year for the pilot program from private citizens to be reimbursed up to $7,000 for demolishing a structure on their property.

McQueen and Lyman feel not having all the details in order when the program rolled out and the time it took to find an administrator for the program caused it to lose momentum. Lyman said they finally hired Dave Reidemann, the city's building inspector, to lead the program.

“We did it as a pilot program to see what kind of success we would have,” Lyman said.

He said the pilot program was geared toward owners “willing or wanting to do something with the property they had that was deteriorating" and the struggle comes in sometimes when a house is abandoned or beyond repair when the property owners are no longer living in the community and paying attention to the property's condition or potential safety concerns.

“We look at it as a partnership,” Lyman said.

The grant the city awarded to property owners through the pilot program did not have to be repaid and the cost to the city is less than if they had to acquire the property and tear down the structure themselves. When a structure is beyond the ability to be rehabbed, Lyman said the city would rather see it torn down instead of continuing to deteriorate and become a hazard in the community.

Applicants wishing to be reimbursed for some of their demolition costs through the pilot program had to meet specific requirements when demolishing a structure. Lyman said the structure foundation has to be broken up, water and sewer lines vacated and the sewer lines must be plugged. All materials removed must be taken to the Page County landfill. Then he said it must be backfilled and returned to seed. Lyman said the extent of excavation would depend on whether the landowner intended to rebuild or use the lot as a green space.

“The great thing is we never end up owning the property or sit on it to sell it for however long,” Lyman said. “It stays in their hands, but we’re achieving the goal of getting rid of a derelict property.”

Lyman said when the pilot program rolled out, they initially thought they could include rehabbing homes because their number one goal is to save or create new housing, but "the bond language doesn’t really give us that wiggle room to do that.”

So now, before the program is presented to the City Council a second time for a long-term program, the city wants to figure out how to make the rehabilitation portion of the program work and how to fund it. This will give homeowners applying to the program the choice of demolition or rehabilitation and could help create additional housing within the city.

This time, Lyman said they also want the program to include funding to rehabilitate owner-occupant homes in Shenandoah. He said that including owner-occupied dwellings in the grant would help keep things from deteriorating so much that people abandoned them, leaving it for the city to clean up.

“Ideally, we’d love to get out of the demolition business, but it's just the reality of, I don’t know that we ever will,” Lyman said, hoping that offering the grants would reduce the number and create more housing available in the community.

Lyman says the city also understands that not everyone has the resources to make necessary improvements to their home and hopes the grant program will help address some of those issues once available. The key component to remember in these situations, though, is communication, he said. The city's goal is to find a way to work with homeowners and the council understands the cost, effort and time that goes into projects.

While no housing study has been done, Lyman said word of mouth leads him to believe there is a shortage of starter homes in Shenandoah.

“The little bit of time I’ve been doing this, it’s kind of a three-legged stool,” Lyman said.

He listed those components as people, housing and jobs and ensuring they all grow simultaneously. He said if one area starts to shrink, all three will eventually decline. The city is doing its best to navigate what role it should play and how it can make it easier for people to build new housing.

“I think these programs are the ones where we're going to have the most success and most impact on that in order to help increase those other two things to the extent that we can,” Lyman said. “We’re not landlords and we don’t build houses.”

McQueen also said beautifying the town by removing derelict properties would increase interest for people looking to move to Shenandoah and give those who currently live in Shenandoah a sense of pride.

Since McQueen took office in 2022, he feels the city council has done a “good job” working with individuals on rehabbing homes and providing extensions when more time is needed to complete a project. Hiring a nuisance officer, Justin Marshall, has also helped. Marshall is the full-time Shenandoah Fire Chief and follows up on property nuisance complaints as time allows.

“I think they’ve done a good job of listening to the people when they come in and talk about what they want to do, giving them the time to do it,” McQueen said.

Lyman noted that the council is also aware of the fluctuation in the price of materials and the availability of contractors.

“It’s more about communication and showing what work they are doing,” Lyman said.

McQueen hopes those efforts between residents and the city will continue and feels having a grant available to owner occupants will make those efforts more successful.

Once a property owner is notified of an existing nuisance, they have 30 days to address it. Upon request, the council can grant an extension to the property owner, allowing them more time.

“Normally, if they’ve been in contact with us and they’ve been working on it, and it's not a dangerous nuisance, and they're trying to comply, generally, we’ll give them a little bit of extra time,” Lyman said.

However, if the city does not get a response from the homeowner or the property is dangerous, the city will proceed with a court order.

“From there, if we address a nuisance, then we get an order to go remediate, and then still nothing happens, the thing continues to deteriorate and we don’t see anything from there, it goes to the city attorney for the 6507.A process, which is the legal process of us acquiring it,” Lyman said.

6507.A "is the portion of the Code of Iowa that grants the city the authority to take private property," Lyman said.

He described it as a long and expensive process for the city.

“We would much rather that the property owner is able to address it,” Lyman said. “Keep us out of it. We don’t need to be involved in it. But we will be involved in it if we have to.”

Lyman and McQueen described Shenandoah as a city with excitement and energy with opportunities for entrepreneurs in the downtown business district.

Lyman hopes the city can roll out the new grant program that will include owner-occupant qualification sometime in 2024, but says they must have everything in place before they do so.