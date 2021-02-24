Clarinda Chamber honors PCPH

The Clarinda Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors are pleased to announce the 2020 Spirit of Clarinda Award recipients are Ken and Lynn Whitmore, PCSB Bank, and Page County Public Health.

The Spirit of Clarinda award is given to an individual or business who has given a tremendous amount of time and effort to support the Chamber of Commerce organization and the community of Clarinda.

Nominations are sought from the entire Chamber membership and the Chamber Board of Directors vote for the award winners. Chamber President Jake Jobe thanked both recipients for their dedication in supporting the Clarinda Chamber organization and the Clarinda community during a recent award presentation ceremony.

Ken and Lynn Whitmore have contributed tremendously to the Clarinda community in a variety of ways through PCSB Bank, their church and volunteering at the Clarinda Lied Public Library. Ken and Lynn are strong people of the highest character and have had an important impact in the families deeply rooted 150-year banking tradition in the Clarinda community.

Page County Public Health under the leadership of Jessica Erdman and her public health team have been challenged to serve our community during a global pandemic. Their services to our community stretch from employers, schools, healthcare and state agencies. They are true heroes in serving the Page County communities by giving 100% focus since March, 2020. In addition, the Page County Public Health staff currently serves on the Clarinda Health Hometown Initiative Committee.