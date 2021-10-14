Clarinda hosts 62nd Annual Craft Carnival Saturday

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Every year, it’s kinda fun to see that hot item,” said Farwell.

The Clarinda Craft Carnival will utilize five buildings for the event this year. At the Page County Fairgrounds, booths will be set up in the Cow Palace and Wibholm Halls. Other locations utilized will be the Clarinda Academy gymnasium, Clarinda High School gymnasium and the Clarinda Lied Center.

Farwell said shuttle buses would run between all buildings during the day at no charge. She said there is a federal mandate at this time that masks are required on the shuttle busses, and that is something patrons will need to adhere to throughout the day on the shuttles only. There will be masks and hand sanitizer provided at each building for patrons.

Each location will have concessions available throughout the event sponsored by several different groups. SWI Humane Society will sponsor page County Fairgrounds concession stand. The IJAG Class will sponsor the Clarinda High School concession stand. The Clarinda Swim Team will sponsor the Clarinda Lied Center concession stand.

This year, Treble said something new that will be fun is a couple of food trucks will be available at the Clarinda Academy location during the event.