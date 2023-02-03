The Clarinda community will have a chance to celebrate Iowa Western’s 2022 NJCAA National Championship football victory during an event Thursday, Feb. 9 at the Ice House, 1515 S 16th St. Reiver Football Coach Scott Strohmeier will bring his staff to town to celebrate the school’s second national championship beginning at 5 p.m. at the Ice House.

“We wanted to host the team and celebrate this great achievement,” Brandon Juon, owner of the Ice House said. Juon and Gilbert Thomas, Regional President for Bank of Iowa in Clarinda are hosting the event.

“This achievement and national recognition is great for all of Southwest Iowa, and we wanted to be a part of the celebration," Juon said.

The Reivers claimed a spot in the four-team NJCAA playoffs in December after finishing No. 3 in the national polls. The team travelled south in the first round and knocked off powerhouse Northwest Mississippi 33-12, earning a spot in the championship game held in Little Rock, Arkansas. Iowa Western avenged a regular-season loss with a dominating 31-0 victory over Hutchinson (Kansas) Community College for its second national title in program history.

Community members are invited to meet 2022 NJCAA Division I Football Coach of the Year Scott Strohmeier and his coaching staff, enjoy complimentary appetizers and bid on silent auction items including unique Iowa Western Football merchandise and memorabilia. The Feb. 9 event is the first of several activities scheduled to celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the Iowa Western Community College Clarinda Center.