Clark appointed as chairman of Fremont County Board of Supervisors

The Fremont County Board of Supervisors convened for their first meeting of the year on Jan. 3 to approve several resolutions to reorganize the board for the coming year. First, the supervisors moved to appoint Chris Clark as chairman of the board and Dustin Sheldon, vice chairman.

The second resolution approved committee appointments for each supervisor for 2023. Supervisor Sheldon will sit on the Welcome Center Board, West Central Development, Landfill Commission, Local Emergency Response, Southwest Iowa Juvenile Emergency Services Board, Loess Hills Alliance and the County Safety Committee. Supervisor Clark will serve on the Tourism Board, Loess Hills Development and Conservation Authority, Hungry Canyons Authority, Hungry Canyons Alliance, Southwest Iowa Transit, Southwest Iowa Planning Council, Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association, Regional Planning Affiliate Board, Waubonsie Mental Health and Local Emergency Response. Newcomer Clint Blackburn will be a member of the DECAT Board, DHS Service Advisory Board, Emergency Management Commission, Board of Health, Corner Counties Early Childhood and Workforce Development, East and West Nishnabotna WMA, Fourth Judicial 28E Board, Zion Recovery Board and the REAP Commission. All supervisors were appointed to the E911 Board.

The supervisors also approved Wednesdays at 9 a.m. for their regular weekly meetings, kept Fremont County’s official newspapers as the Leader Beacon and the Hamburg Reporter and approved the members of the Fremont County Eminent Domain Compensation Commission.

Auditor Dee Owens reviewed information with the board on insurance rates for the 2023-24 fiscal period.

“You asked what a 7.5 % increase would look like. So, with the 7.5% you are looking at $894 over last year,” she said. “With our new HRA, though, our third party administrator buys it back down so our employees don’t actually see a change in the deductible even though we’re on a higher deductible plan. Technically for a single policy, it would be $1,081.99, up from $1,006.50, which is the current cost. The employees don’t see that because the board would pay 100% of that. The family cost would be $2,432.40 from $2,263.70. Since the county pays for more than half of that, it’s roughly an increase of $75 for the family plan.”

Owens indicated that ISAC (Iowa State Association of Counties) had an 8% increase across the board.

“Going up to 7.5% will build up our fund that we use to pay large claims,” she said. “The fund is healthy now but not enough to offer any discounts like it was last year. You can figure 6% or 7% — it’s up to you.”

Sheldon said he would like to keep the fund healthy because of the long-term effects. The board approved a 7.5% increase in insurance rates.

In other business, the board approved an IDOT Voucher in the amount of $2,944.94 to HGM Associates for engineering services per agreement through Dec. 15. County engineer Dan Davis told the supervisors that this payment is for the design work completed on the Walnut Creek Bridge on J18.

Supervisors also approved a resolution for amendments made to the Fremont County Employee Handbook and Policy Manual as recommended by Fremont County Safety Officer Jeff Shirley. The changes were related to the county’s seat belt and distracted driving policies as discussed at the Dec. 14 meeting.

Shirley told the board that Jack Reed, Iowa Negotiation and Consulting Services approved of and made the changes as required.

“The IMWCA (Iowa Municipalities Workers’ Compensation Association) also strongly suggested that instead of having just a safety committee, we have the department heads be the safety committee,” he said. “We are supposed to have a meeting once a month that is just a safety meeting, so we will meet the first Wednesday of every month. We do need to train everyone on the new policies and watch a safety film on seat belt and distracted driving. The department heads will monitor that. Also, the employees will receive the addendum to the manual and be required to sign a verification indicating they have received it and watched the video.”

The Fremont County Board of Supervisors will meet next on Wednesday, Jan. 11.