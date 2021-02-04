 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Closure of J-20 planned for bridgework
0 comments

Closure of J-20 planned for bridgework

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

By HEIDI HERTENSEN

Editor

Later this month, bridge construction will begin in Page County causing road closure through June.

During the Page County Board of Supervisors meeting on Feb. 2, JD King, Page County Engineer, said he had a pre-construction meeting with AM Cohron & Son out of Atlantic Monday morning to discuss work on the West Tarkio Creek bridge. King said weather permitting, the contractor plans to close J-20 on Feb. 15 to begin demolition of the bridge.

“Based on his schedule, he would anticipate having the bridge complete and I’m reluctant to forecast this far out but early June would be his plan date for reopening that road,” said King.

King said a marked detour would take motorist north on Juniper Avenue, east-west on 130th Street to Iowa 48.

For additional information, contact the Page County Engineer’s office at 712-542-2510.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

SHS Speech Team
Latest Headlines

SHS Speech Team

  • Updated

The Shenandoah High School Speech Team presents their 2021 Large Group Showcase during a public performance at the Gladys Wirsig-Jones Auditor…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics