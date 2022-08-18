Coins presented in memory of Deputy Melvin Richardson

The Sidney School Board meeting got off to an emotional start on Monday, Aug. 15, as former Safety Resource Officer for Sidney Schools, Sergeant Ashton Luke, presented coins to High School Principal Kim Payne, Elementary Principal Shannon Wehling, Aaron Lang and Patrick Wehling in memory of Deputy Melvin Richardson, a Fremont County Deputy who passed away in June.

“The main reason I wanted to come and talk today is that I want to recognize Kim, Shannon, Aaron and Patrick,” Luke said. “As you know, we lost Melvin on June 14. These people were absolutely instrumental in pulling off the arrangements for Deputy Melvin Richardson. The Iowa C.O.P.S. Foundation comes in and handles funerals for fallen officers. They said that Melvin’s funeral was the fastest turnaround for a funeral they’ve been a part of, and a large part of that is due to these four right here. The sheriff’s office and I cannot thank you enough. There are not enough ways to say thank you and not enough I can say to you, just that we owe you guys a lot.”

Luke presented coins in memory of Richardson.

“It’s a tradition in law enforcement to give away coins,” he said. “These are special coins -- they have our badge on them and on the back has a dedication to Melvin, his badge number and the date. Only the deputies and you four are the only ones who have them now.”

Luke also announced that he will be replaced by Logan Roberts from Shenandoah as the SRO.

“Logan is going to be a perfect fit for this position,” he said. “I got promoted to sergeant, but will still be around and in charge of the overall program.”

Superintendent Tim Hood thanked Luke for his service to the school district.

“It’s been a great experience, and you will be sorely missed,” Hood said. “We certainly appreciate all your efforts over the past two years.”

Wehling and Payne then provided a joint report to the board members for their schools. Wehling reported that it was the staff’s first day.

“Today was the first day of professional development,” Wehling said. “We welcomed staff back, welcomed new staff and started our state-required training. We also had individual building meetings. It was a good first day. It went very smoothly. We are looking forward to the rest of the week with work time built in and with our Conscious Discipline training. We’re getting prepared and ready to go.”

Back-to-School Night will be Monday night from 6-7 p.m. at the elementary and 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the high school.

“We’re on the homestretch,” Wehling said. She then shared the projected enrollment for her building.

“Our enrollment is up at the elementary by about 36 students. Some are open enrollments but a lot of it has been move-ins to the district, so that’s a great thing! We’re very excited.”

Payne indicated that the high school enrollment is down a bit.

“At the high school, we are down five total students,” she said. “In looking at the increase in the elementary, though, we will be up as a total district. Our upcoming dates include a professional development day for our new teachers on Friday the 22nd, and after the Back-to-School Night on Monday, as Shannon mentioned, we are off and running on Tuesday the 23rd for our first day of school.

“There will be a football scrimmage this Friday, Aug. 19, volleyball is doing something this Wednesday, and the cross country kiddos will do something at one of those but I’m not sure which. Just so they are visible and recognized.”

Rather than a formal maintenance report, Hood wanted to give accolades to his staff.

“I would like to say, as I did this morning in our welcome back assembly this morning, that our maintenance staff has done a remarkable job,” he said. “They have busted their tails to get everything done on time. I think it’s time we have an open house at the elementary because it looks awesome! They have worked hard at the high school, too. The locker rooms are as nice as any in the area. It’s something for our kids and community to be proud of for a long time. They got things done that we weren’t sure we were going to get done. I wanted to publicly recognize them. Our painting crew -- we hired some of our staff to help as a painting crew, and it also looks excellent!”

Hood also gave a shoutout to iJAG Rookie of the Year, Chelsie Reynolds.

“We’re very excited for her and her program,” Hood said.

In other business, the board approved the Southwest Iowa Apex Consortium and the APEX agreement. Southwest Iowa Apex provides specialized programs for students with cognitive and behavioral needs.

“Every year we have students in our district that, even with our extensive special education program, we aren’t a great fit for them,” Hood said. “This is something we do every year.”

The board approved the Corner Conference Sports Agreement for the 2023-24 school year. Payne said this is something that is done every year so the conference will know each district’s intentions.

Board members also approved tuition in agreement with Hamburg on a condition that it would be a two-year contract.

“Hamburg reached out to me about a tuition agreement as we have had in place before,” Hood said. “My recommendation is to do a two-year agreement where Hamburg is responsible for all the transportation costs. They are allowed to bring their students to our buildings and back to their buildings.”

Hood also recommended a two-year agreement with Camblin Mechanical for the district’s HVAC and maintenance service program.

“Camblin’s price came in quite a bit lower than our other bid,” he explained. “They installed all our new equipment and are one of the better groups we’ve worked with overall. If we had an issue, they seemed to be pretty spot on to get it done. I ask that you allow me to reach out to them if they would do a two-year agreement rather than a single year to see if they have any interest in that. Their price came in quite a bit lower.”

The board approved a two-year agreement if Camblin Mechanical meets the condition.

Board members approved the resignation of Olivia Ware, an elementary building paraprofessional and approved the hiring of several new personnel. Those approvals included: Amanda Garrett, elementary building paraprofessional; Damita Fichter, Jr./Sr. High School paraprofessional; Jennifer Shirley, Jr./Sr. High School paraprofessional; Cindy Debout, Jr./Sr. High School study hall monitor; Diane Penney, Jr./Sr. High School study hall monitor; Kasey Wallace, Vocational Ag and FFA; Chelsie Reynolds, PE and Jr. High assistant volleyball; April Blessen, elementary building paraprofessional; Shawn Thompson, Jr. High assistant football; Amy McClintock, Jr. High head volleyball.

The board also approved four 28e agreements. Those approved with South Page Schools were Bailey Drennen, business teacher; Megan Halverson, ESL on an as-needed basis; Kathy Osborne, TAG instructor. The Fremont-Mills agreement was for Tiffany Johnson for a halftime time math position. What is a 28e agreement?

In school board news, Megan Franks said she would be willing to attend the Iowa Association of School Boards Convention on Nov. 16-17. Board secretary Randall Albright was happy to report recent celebrations to board members. Those selected to the Spring Sports All-Area Team were Avery Dowling, Kyle Beam and Matthew Benedict. Those selected to the All-Sports, All-Area Team, First Team were Avery Dowling, Cole Jorgenson, Kaden Payne and Cole Stenzel. Those selected to the All-Sports, All-Area Team, Second Team were Emilly Hutt and Garrett Phillips

The next board meeting for the Sidney School District will be held Monday, Sept. 17.