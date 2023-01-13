Committee announces intent to fill Supervisor vacancy by appointment

Candidates interested in being considered to fill the vacancy on the Page County Board of Supervisors must apply for the position by noon Jan. 24.

The vacancy was created by the resignation of District 3 Supervisor Chuck Morris that was effective Jan. 4. District 3 encompasses of the majority of the City of Clarinda.

Morris was elected to his first term as Supervisors in 2016. He then won re-election in 2020.

Following Morris' resignation, a committee consisting of Page County Treasurer Angie Dow, Page County Recorder Brenda Esaias and Page County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen met Jan. 9 to determine the method of filling the Supervisor position. The committee announced its intention to fill the vacancy by appointment rather than by holding a special election.

The committee is asking all interested candidates to submit a resume and cover letter by noon Tuesday, Jan. 24, to auditor@co.page.ia.us or by mail to Page County Auditor, Attn: Supervisor Vacancy, 112 E. Main St., Clarinda, Iowa, 51632. The committee will then meet at 1 p.m. Jan. 24 to discuss questions and applicants.

The committee members have decided all eligible applicants will be interviewed for the position. Interviews will be held Jan. 25-26 starting at 8:30 a.m. each day.

Once the interview process is completed, the committee will reconvene at 8:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, to potentially hold further interviews and make an appointment.