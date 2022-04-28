Committee sets goal to complete Essex Opera House project by Labor Day

With close to $80,000 in work completed on the Essex Opera House project, the city of Essex needs help getting across the finish line.

In June of 2019, the city purchased the building at 701 Iowa St., known for many years as the Essex Opera House. Over time, it was also known as the American Legion Post #333 and was home to two different bar and grills. The city’s goal was to help preserve a piece of the town’s history.

The City Council appointed a committee to begin the restoration process consisting of Diane Liljedahl (chairman), Tish Glasgo, Sandy Correll, Betty Franks, Patti Ballinger, Carol Chambers, Brenda Morehouse and Mark Marriott. With funds from grants, fundraising and private donations, the committee has begun to make the needed improvements to the building.

Liljedahl said grants had been awarded from the Greater Shenandoah Foundation, Page County Community Foundation, Paint Iowa Grant and United Way. In addition, the city of Essex pledged financial assistance, and private donations were received. Proceeds from memorabilia sold during the 2021 Sesquincitennial Labor Day celebration also went towards funding the building’s renovation.

On the exterior of the building, Liljedahl said the foundation had been repaired, new gutters installed and the roof had been replaced with a private donation. She said asbestos, abatement, engineering and environmental inspections had been completed. On the interior of the building, electrical work is complete, and the plumbing work is almost finished.

However, Liljedahl and Essex Mayor Calvin Kinney said there is still quite a bit of work to do before the 2022 Labor Day celebration, which is when their goal is to have the project complete or nearing completion. The committee knows they will need additional financial contributions to make their goal a reality.

While Liljedahl said the committee has made “great progress,” some of the work still left to complete is replacing the doors and windows,

PROJECT

Continued from page 1A

new insulation, new ductwork, painting the exterior and interior of the building, building a handicap accessible ramp, installation of a water heater, new ceiling, new kitchen and refinishing the original wood floor.

Kinney said he is proud of the work Diane and the rest of the team, as he calls them, have accomplished. He applauds them for using local contractors and vendors whenever possible for the project.

“I call them a team because they’re working well together and have done a good job,” said Kinney.

Liljedahl and Kinney can see the Opera House, once completed being used for receptions, graduation parties, reunions and business meetings. The building will be equipped with WIFI, televisions, tables and chairs, handicap accessible ramp and restroom, heat and air-conditioned and a brand new kitchen that will make it easy for foodservice to be catered for an event.Kinney said the purpose of the building would be to serve the community of Essex and surrounding communities. He said while the building will be modern to provide all the needed amenities for any type of gathering and be user-friendly, it will still encompass the history of Essex and will be a focal point for the main street.

“It was one of the finer Opera Houses in the area in its day,” said Liljedahl. “It’s a little bit of our history of Essex, and we’re trying to keep that. The committee has worked really hard to get to this point, and we’re not going to give up.”

The building known as the Essex Opera House was built for $3,000 in 1877 at 900 Nebraska Avenue and served as the Essex Baptist Church. In 1894, the Essex Booster Club purchased the building, moved to its current location, and transformed it into the Essex Opera House.

The Essex Booster Club was formed in September of 1909 and consisted of a group of businessmen that worked to promote Essex. The club was instrumental in providing leadership to establish the Essex Opera Company. The organization also sponsored free movies on Saturday nights, comedy acts, jugglers and magicians at the Opera House.

In 1947 the American Legion Post #333 purchased the building and held their meetings there for many years until they sold the building in 2010. While owned by the American Legion Post #333, the building would host dances, turkey shoots and class plays.

After the sale in 2010, the building housed two different bar and grills until the city purchased the building on June 26, 2019.

Kinney said the building holds a lot of memories and history for the town of Essex and said, “we need one more big push to get us across the finish line.”

Donations towards the restoration project of the Opera House can be made at Essex City Hall, located at 412 Iowa Ave.