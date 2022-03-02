Community 1st Credit Union announces plans to build a new branch

OTTUMWA, IA – Community 1st Credit Union (C1st) is pleased to announce plans for a new branch facility in Shenandoah, slated to open by the end of the year. The newest, full-service C1st branch will be located at 603 S Fremont St., across the street from Walmart.

Plans for the new branch are coming together quickly and will feature a 3,800 square foot building, multiple drive-up lanes, a drive-up ATM, and state-of-the-art features to best serve members and the Shenandoah community.

The new branch announcement is timely, as HomeTown Credit Union is set to merge with C1st on Monday, March 7. HomeTown CU, founded in 1978, was originally established as Eaton Employees Credit Union to offer products and services to their employees. As they grew, they changed their name and served many other businesses, including Lloyd, Inc, Earl May, Nishna Productions, Inc, Manildra, Green Plains, and the City of Shenandoah. HomeTown CU has over 800 members and nearly $3 million in assets. The credit union has one location at 301 Maple Street. Branch operations will remain in this location until the new branch is open.

Community 1st Credit Union, headquartered in Ottumwa, has been serving members for over 85 years. As a not-for-profit financial cooperative, they exist to serve their member’s financial needs. C1st gives returns to members in higher savings rates, better services, and lower borrowing rates – ensuring that everyone gets the best value for their membership. Membership is open to anyone living or working in 57 counties in southern Iowa and 14 counties in northern Missouri. A $5 deposit in a share savings account is all it takes to establish membership. As a member, you are an equal owner of the credit union. Whether you have $5 or $5 million, your voice is equal at C1st. It’s an all-around great way to bank!

Greg Hanshaw, President and CEO of Community 1st, commented, “This is an exciting opportunity for us to serve even more of western Iowa. The new, conveniently located branch facility will allow us to offer all of our products and services to everyone in Shenandoah and the surrounding area. We are committed to the Shenandoah community and we can’t wait to serve you in our new facility.”

The new combined organization will have over 65,000 members with nearly $1B in assets. With 21 branches throughout southern Iowa, C1st members can expect even greater convenience and continued high-quality member service.

For more information, call 866.360.5370 or visit c1stcu.com.