Community 1st Credit Union is pleased to name Ina Ohnmeiss as the newest Mortgage Originator covering the Atlantic and Shenandoah markets.

Ohnmeiss comes to C1st with over 30 years of finance and mortgage experience. She previously served her community as a mobile notary loan document signer covering the Southwest Iowa region.

Ohnmeiss grew up in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, moving to Iowa in 2012. Ohnmeiss currently lives in Atlantic with her husband and their four dogs. She has one grown son who currently lives in San Francisco, California.

Ohnmeiss is very passionate about art, spending a lot of her free time painting and teaching art classes. You can find some of her artwork hanging in the OMA Gallery in the old market in Omaha, Nebraska.

Ohnmeiss and her husband, Myers, love to travel and photograph wildlife across the states. Together they have traveled to 49 out of the 50 states and have an abundance of photographs from each place they have visited.

Ohnmeiss is very active in her community, including on her church's leadership team as a small group leader. She is looking forward to continuing volunteering and helping with various events throughout the local communities she serves.

“We are very excited to welcome Ina to our C1st mortgage team,” said Tom Schulte, VP of Mortgage Lending. “She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to C1st; she is someone who is deeply committed to providing outstanding service to our communities and members.”

Community 1st Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative with more than $950 million in assets. The credit union, established in 1936, serves nearly 70,000 members.

C1st has more than 270 employees and is headquartered in Ottumwa. The credit union has branches in Albia, Atlantic, Bloomfield, Cedar Rapids, Centerville, Chariton, Creston, Fairfield, Grinnell, Indianola, Knoxville, Mount Pleasant, Osceola, Oskaloosa, Ottumwa, Pella, Shenandoah and Washington.

For more information, call 866-360-5370 or visit c1stcu.com.